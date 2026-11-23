MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Being in public is among the reasons. Diabetes care and education specialist Jennifer Goldman, PharmD, CDCES, explains how to stay on track.

HORW, SWITZERLAND, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new CeQur/Harris Poll of 409 U.S. adults managing diabetes with mealtime insulin delivered by pen or syringe/vial reveals how often doses get missed: half (51%)* reported missing or skipping doses.Missed insulin doses can raise A1C, which increases the risk of diabetes complications and the cost of care. (1), (2) The problem is not the people; it is the pens.Key findings:.51%* of adults managing diabetes with mealtime insulin, by pen or syringe/vial, miss or skip doses..Among those who miss doses and answered the public-setting question, 70%* have missed a dose because they were in a public setting..More than half (54%)* say managing mealtime insulin affects their psychological well-being..Among those who are employed, three in five (61%)* say managing mealtime insulin affects their ability to do their job effectively.“People know they're supposed to take their insulin, but life gets in the way,” said Jennifer Goldman, PharmD, CDCES, Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston and director of cardiometabolic services at Well Life in Peabody, Massachusetts.“Do I have my pens? Am I going to have to use a public bathroom to inject myself? That's where someone says: I'm just not going to do it.”An alternative to multiple daily injections:An alternative to multiple daily injections is available this month in two dosing options. CeQur Simplicity is the first and only mealtime insulin patch that can be worn for up to seven days. It comes as a 2-unit-per-click patch and a 1-unit-per-click patch, each dosing rapid-acting insulin and each replacing up to 21 mealtime injections. It's not a pen; it's not a pump. CeQur Simplicity is a convenient, discreet, injection-free wearable mealtime insulin patch.For people over 21 years of age with diabetes.*Survey methodology:This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CeQur from August 10-13, 2026, among 409 U.S. adults ages 18 and older managing diabetes with mealtime insulin delivered via pen/syringe/vial. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 6.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level, and the credible interval will be wider among subsets. For complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, contact....References:1.Chase HP, Horner B, McFann K, et al. The use of insulin pumps with meal bolus alarms in children with type 1 diabetes to improve glycemic control. Diabetes Care. 2006;29(5):1012-1015.2.Diabetes in Control website. . Accessed November 15, 2018.For more information, please visit myceqursimplicity

Kim Holdsworth

CeQur Corp.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New CeQur/Harris Poll: Half of U.S. Adults Taking Mealtime Insulin by Pen or Syringe Miss or Skip Doses News Provided By CeQur Corp. November 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.