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SureCloud's UK GRC Temperature Report reveals mounting regulatory pressure, AI compliance obligations and a gap in their ability to demonstrate assurance.

- Nick Rafferty, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly three in four UK organisations are already running hot on governance, risk and compliance (GRC), before their internal teams' workloads and capacity have even been assessed, according to new research from GRC technology provider SureCloud that looks from the outside-in.

The company's UK GRC Temperature Report 2026 used their own scanner to analyse publicly available information from 703 UK organisations, finding that 73% fall into its 'Hot' category, with a median GRC temperature of 43°C.

The findings point to an increasingly complex compliance environment, driven by overlapping regulations, international business operations, growing technology supply chains and the rapid adoption of AI. The true pressure on compliance could be even greater as the research measures external indicators of GRC pressure rather than asking organisations about their internal resources, processes or workloads.

The research suggests GRC is a persistent organisational challenge which has until now been seen as a function that can be managed as an occasional compliance exercise.

1. Regulatory demands and AI are adding to the heat

The report found that UK organisations face an average of 3.1 IT, cyber and data regulations that are either in force or likely to apply to them, with more than a quarter (26.9%) facing five or more.

The growing adoption of AI is adding another layer of complexity. 43.8% of organisations assessed, publicly use or build AI, and 69.5% of those also serve the EU. This means the EU AI Act applied to a 1/3 of all organisations included in the research.

Technology and SaaS businesses emerged as the hottest sector, with 94.4% falling into the Hot category and an average temperature of 44.5°C. Financial services followed closely, with 90.5% running hot and an average temperature of 44°C. Companies operating across borders, adopting AI or relying on increasingly complex supply chains can find themselves subject to obligations from multiple jurisdictions.

2. Organisations face an assurance gap as well as a compliance challenge

The research also uncovered a significant gap between the assurance customers may expect and what organisations publicly demonstrate.

While customers may ask 93.2% of the organisations assessed for ISO/IEC 27001, 84.2% of those organisations do not display the certification on their homepage. Furthermore, just 26.5% of the 610 websites assessed displayed any form of information security assurance signal, such as ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus, SOC 2 or a Trust Center. This creates a potential commercial challenge alongside the compliance burden. Organisations may be doing significant work to manage risk and demonstrate security, but if that evidence is difficult for customers and prospects to find, they could be missing an opportunity to build trust and accelerate their sales processes.

Third-party exposure is another important finding. Of the 610 websites assessed, 96.1% loaded technology or content from at least one other company. The median homepage loaded five third-party services, while 55.1% loaded five or more.

Whilst just a slim profile of a businesses' total suppliers, these web examples illustrate how supplier relationships and technology dependencies can extend beyond an organisation's formal procurement processes, creating additional visibility and oversight challenges for GRC teams.

3. GRC has a capacity problem, not a knowledge problem

According to SureCloud, these findings point to a fundamental challenge for GRC professionals. Whilst most organisations know what good governance, risk management and compliance should look like, the volume and complexity of the work required to achieve it are growing and quickly. As these demands increase, organisations need to move away from traditional fragmented, manual and periodic processes to a continuous and aligned approach.

SureCloud recommends five practical priorities based on the findings for organisations looking to reduce the pressure. They should:

. Test once, use everywhere: Map and prioritise common controls and reuse evidence across overlapping regulatory frameworks and standards.

. Make third-party risk continuous: Monitor suppliers and technology dependencies as they change, rather than relying solely on periodic reviews or just onboarding due diligence.

. Get ahead of AI: Understand where agents or LLMs are being used across the business and assess the resulting regulatory and assurance requirements.

. Know what customers need to see: Make certifications, security information and assurance evidence easier for customers and prospects to access or even publicly available on a Trust Center.

. Work across the team: Ensure security know their link to compliance, ensure the risk team understands their influence on procurement and ensure no matter the domain, the team works from the same source of truth.

Nick Rafferty, CEO at SureCloud said:

"GRC is no longer simply about meeting a regulatory requirement or preparing for an annual audit. Organisations are dealing with overlapping regulations, expanding, complex supply chains, new AI obligations and demanding customer expectations. All of this creates a unsustainable workload for GRC teams.

The answer isn't asking people to work harder, it's about helping them scale their expertise to meet the capacity challenge. Organisations need to give their teams tools to automate repetitive work, apply consistent approaches based on their best specialists, and be more efficient with the information they have across functions, tasks or frameworks. GRC should be helping the business move forward with confidence, not spending all its time chasing information and keeping up with admin,” Rafferty concluded.

The UK GRC Temperature Report 2026 is based on an analysis of 703 UK organisations using publicly available information. It provides an external assessment of regulatory exposure, organisational characteristics, AI adoption and third-party web technologies or those listed in trust centers. The report's findings are indicative and are not legal or consultative advice.

To read the full report or discover how hot your organisation is running, visit the UK GRC Temperature Checker.

Gabriel Few-Wiegratz

SureCloud

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