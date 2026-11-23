MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How they can help merchants attract customers, build loyalty and drive lasting engagement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Stephanie Waismann, SVP Product at Paysafe talks about how digital wallets are moving beyond payments to become powerful acquisition and engagement platforms, helping merchants build customer loyalty, encourage repeat business and create more personalised experiences. By bringing payments, rewards, loyalty and customer identity together, merchant wallets offer new opportunities to strengthen relationships with consumers and unlock additional revenue streams. However, merchants face growing complexity in the payments landscape, from fragmented systems and regulatory demands to rising costs and increasingly sophisticated fraud. At the same time, consumers expect payments to be seamless, instant and secure. To get the experience right, merchants must deliver three essentials: trust, convenience and choice.Digital wallets can address these demands while offering much more than a transactional service. By integrating loyalty schemes, rewards and personalised services, they can recognise customers, understand their preferences and give them compelling reasons to return. Payments become an ongoing engagement opportunity rather than simply the final step in a purchase. The PaysafeGo wallet solution enables merchants to access these benefits without the complexity of building and operating their own wallet from scratch. Built on Paysafe's licensed and regulated infrastructure, it manages compliance, issuing and settlement behind the scenes. Its capabilities also support smarter customer engagement and faster money movement. For example, travel refunds can be credited instantly to a customer's wallet balance, linking directly to loyalty and rewards and encouraging future spending.To learn more about how Paysafe's wallet can function as a concierge between merchants and shoppers, watch the video.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About PaysafePaysafe is a global payments platform built for the experience economy. We connect businesses, consumers, and fans across iGaming, video gaming, esports, events, travel, hospitality, online trading and digital commerce, helping lift everyday and high-engagement experiences through reliable payment solutions. These include card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, PaysafeWallet, eCash products like PaysafeCard, and a broad set of local payment methods. With approximately 2,800 employees across 12 countries and $167 billion in annualized volume in 2025, Paysafe focuses on making digital experiences easier to access and pay for.More information is available at

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Business Reporter: Digital wallets can evolve into powerful acquisition and customer engagement platforms News Provided By Business Reporter November 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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