Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, L.Ac. (NY), Dipl. Ac. (NCBAHM)

Kimura Acupuncture shares information about midlife joint and muscle pain, including possible links to perimenopause and menopause.

- Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, L.Ac., Kimura Acupuncture, C PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot flashes and sleep disturbances are familiar symptoms of menopause, but many women are less prepared for another potential challenge: persistent joint and tendon pain.Kimura Acupuncture, P.C., a Long Island acupuncture practice specializing in individualized musculoskeletal care, is bringing attention to the relationship between midlife hormonal changes and musculoskeletal health.During perimenopause and menopause, changes in estrogen levels may influence connective tissue function, pain sensitivity, and musculoskeletal symptoms. Researchers continue to investigate these relationships, including possible associations with conditions such as frozen shoulder and tendinopathies.For some women, everyday activities such as reaching overhead, exercising, gripping objects, or getting out of bed become increasingly uncomfortable."Women sometimes assume that new aches and pains are simply an unavoidable part of getting older," said licensed acupuncturist Rumiko Kimura-Galzina. "But persistent pain deserves a proper evaluation. There may be several contributing factors, and understanding them is important when considering treatment options."Kimura-Galzina has practiced trigger point acupuncture since 2008 and works with patients experiencing a range of musculoskeletal complaints.Her approach emphasizes individualized assessment of muscle tenderness, movement limitations, and other relevant findings. Acupuncture may be considered as one component of a broader care plan when clinically appropriate.The practice encourages women experiencing persistent or worsening joint pain to consult their healthcare providers to evaluate potential causes, including inflammatory, orthopedic, and other medical conditions.Kimura Acupuncture is developing educational information to help midlife women better understand common musculoskeletal complaints and available care options.Visit for information about musculoskeletal acupuncture and consultation options.

Rumiko Kimura-Galzina

Kimura Acupuncture, P.C.

+1 516-882-1292

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Why Are More Midlife Women Experiencing Joint and Tendon Pain? Long Island Acupuncturist Addresses an Overlooked Concern News Provided By Kimura Acupuncture, P.C. November 23, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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