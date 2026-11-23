CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder, Executive Producer, and Host of the Southern California Business Report, an ABC News & Talk Affiliate Program, and Owner of Premier Marketing and Public Relations, She Connects Businesses and Leaders With Audiences Through Authentic StorytellingRancho Cucamonga, California – Yvette M. Walker is an accomplished media executive, marketing strategist, and community advocate with more than 25 years of experience spanning marketing, public relations, international product development, and broadcasting. She is the founder, executive producer, and host of the Southern California Business Report, an ABC News & Talk affiliate program that showcases the businesses, organizations, and leaders driving positive change across the region. Since launching the program in November 2020, Yvette has produced hundreds of interviews that highlight innovation, resilience, and community impact. The show gives a platform to stories centered on solutions, opportunity, and success. Working in English and Spanish, she brings broad reach and a personal touch to her media and marketing work.Alongside her broadcasting career, Yvette owns Premier Marketing and Public Relations, where she develops strategic branding, marketing, and public relations campaigns that help businesses strengthen their market presence. Her expertise encompasses brand development, media relations, digital marketing, social media strategy, community outreach, and business communications. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions in product development, law firm administration, and business operations. In each of those roles, she drove organizational growth through strategic planning and creative problem-solving. A graduate of Brooks College, where she earned an associate degree with studies in Design and Visual Communications and Psychology, she combines creativity with strategic insight in every endeavor.Yvette attributes her success to the resilience, determination, and strong work ethic instilled in her from a young age. As the daughter of an immigrant, she watched her mother overcome incredible challenges after her father passed away unexpectedly. That example inspired her to work hard, stay resourceful, and persevere through adversity. From helping support her family as a child to volunteering in her local parish, she learned the importance of service, responsibility, and giving back. Those lessons continue to guide both her personal and professional life.The best career advice Yvette has received is that true purpose comes from bridging life's gaps with positivity, resilience, hope, opportunity, and a commitment to growth. By cultivating these qualities, she has built a meaningful career rooted not only in success but also in personal fulfillment. That guidance has also shaped her ability to create a positive impact on others.Looking at her field, Yvette sees one of its greatest opportunities in using media as a platform to inspire, empower, and create meaningful change. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced for her the importance of sharing stories that foster hope, highlight untapped potential, and connect people with opportunities for growth. That conviction led her to found, produce, and host her program on ABC News & Talk. Through it, she focuses on amplifying overlooked voices, strengthening communities, and creating national exposure for individuals and organizations making a positive impact.Authenticity, service, community, and integrity are the values that matter most to Yvette. She is committed to building genuine relationships, advocating for others, and creating opportunities that inspire growth and success. Through her work, she strives to bring positivity, meaningful solutions, and valuable insights to the people and communities she serves. She draws on her experience to make a lasting and positive impact wherever she is involved.That commitment extends to years of civic leadership. Yvette has served as a Planning Commissioner for the City of Upland, as Chairwoman of the Community Development Block Grant Committee, and as a board member for several nonprofit organizations dedicated to community advancement. She has completed a Community Leadership Program and is trained through the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys traveling, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family, including her three children and her fiancé, John.Driven by a passion for authentic storytelling and meaningful community engagement, she has built her career around connecting people with opportunities and amplifying voices that inspire positive change. Through her work in media, marketing, and public service, Yvette M. Walker continues to champion leadership, collaboration, and the belief that sharing stories of hope can transform communities.Learn More about Yvette M. Walker:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Southern California Business Report,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Yvette M. Walker, Amplifies Stories Of Hope, Opportunity, And Community Impact In Southern California News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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