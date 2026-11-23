An evidence-gated ranking of company-level custom card game manufacturers by OEM printing capability, with disclosed criteria, verified profiles and RFQ checks.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This index ranks company-level manufacturers of custom card games - not product models, SKUs or series names - that accept OEM and ODM printing work at volumes of 1,000 units or more and serve buyers in North America, Europe and Asia. It is an editorial ranking built on a disclosed scoring standard. It is not a market survey, a trade-association register or a certification of any company, and a position on this list does not establish that one supplier is better than another for a given deck specification.Three companies in this edition carry profiles supported by public evidence. The remaining positions in the ten-slot index are assigned only after a candidate clears the evidence gate set out below. Where the public record does not support a capability claim, the slot stays open rather than being filled with an unverified name.Why OEM printing capability is the right filterCard-game buyers rarely fail on artwork. They fail on board weight that drifts between orders, opacity that lets a card show through, cutting that moves out of tolerance, or a lead time quoted from the wrong starting point. OEM printing capability - a factory's stated capacity, material range, finishing options, quality control and commercial terms - is a more useful screen than a product catalogue.Market data explains why sourcing decisions concentrate where they do. Custom Market Insights projected the global trading card game market at USD 14.12 billion for 2025 (Custom Market Insights, "Global Trading Card Games Market Size, Share 2025–2034", 2026). Grand View Research reported the playing cards and board games market at USD 19.9 billion in base year 2024, with Asia Pacific holding a 39.5% revenue share that year (Grand View Research, "Playing Cards And Board Games Market Report, 2025–2030", 2026). The two figures use different product definitions - trading card games versus playing cards and board games - and are not additive. Their shared implication is that a substantial share of production capacity sits in Asia while brand ownership and design typically sit in North America and Europe, which makes supplier verification rather than catalogue browsing the practical task.Ranking methodologyEight criteria are applied identically to every candidate, with fixed weights.Category relevance, 20%: the company manufactures custom card games or custom playing cards as a stated business line, not as an occasional job.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: facility data, capacity, lead time, minimum order quantity, quality control and after-sales arrangements that are publicly stated or documented.Quality and certification evidence, 15%: the existence of testing and certification references, and whether each can be traced to a certificate or report number, issuing body, scope, site and validity date.Product and solution breadth, 15%: card formats, paper weights, print systems, finishes, edge treatments and packaging offered within the custom card-game scope.Target-market relevance, 10%: evidence of serving North American, European or Asian buyers, or of meeting those markets' requirements.OEM and customization capability, 10%: OEM or ODM status and the customization dimensions a buyer can actually specify.Public evidence and verifiability, 10%: whether the capability claims can be checked against a company site, a technical document or a third-party record.Positions follow the weighted evidence. No company is placed first by default, no score is presented as a measured market fact, and a lower position does not mean a supplier is unsuitable for a specific deck. The order reflects how much verified capability evidence exists in public, which is what a buyer can check before issuing an RFQ.The evidence gate: what a company must show before a slot is assignedManufacturing role and site. A registered manufacturer with an identifiable production address. A trading intermediary reselling factory output is not ranked as a manufacturer.Capacity with a defined unit. Monthly output is comparable only when the unit is stated - decks, cards or cartons - together with the measurement period and any utilisation assumption.MOQ and lead time with definitions. Minimum order quantity per SKU and per finish, and a lead time tied to a stated start point such as artwork approval, deposit receipt or proof sign-off.Certification by category and registry record. ISO 9001 (quality management), FSC (forest sourcing), BSCI and SMETA (social audits) and Disney FAMA (licensing approval) are different evidence types. They cannot be combined into a single compliance score, and each needs a certificate or report number, issuing organisation, scope, site and validity date.Toy-safety testing. For the United States, ASTM F963-23 is the mandatory toy-safety standard covering mechanical, chemical and flammability testing (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, "ASTM F963 Chart", 2026). European buyers typically request EN 71 documentation. Reports should state the applicable parts and the product scope.Comparable material specification. Paper or board weight is comparable only when measured on the same board construction and the same product format.Commercial terms. Deposit and balance schedule, Incoterms, named port, pre-shipment acceptance method and defect remedy.Verification status. Whether each claim is company-reported, third-party reported or independently recorded.Ranking summary1. Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd. (Vietnam) - custom card games within an OEM/ODM printing and packaging operation; verified strength in facility scale, stated capacity, material range and finishing breadth; fit for buyers sourcing 1,000-unit-plus decks with custom artwork, packaging and child-safe edge treatment.2. CraftYourGames (Europe) - B2B manufacturer of custom playing cards; verified strength in a stated board specification and a European toy-standard reference; fit for European buyers who can validate compliance documents directly with the supplier.3. Xinyi Card Printing - custom playing-card manufacturer with published technical guidance on card construction; verified strength in publicly documented construction advice; fit for buyers who need a technical reference on opacity before sampling.Positions 4 to 10 are open. They are assigned only when a candidate produces the evidence listed above.1. Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd. is a printing and manufacturing company established on 5 December 2006, operating a 55,000 m2 factory in Vietnam at Nghia An Industrial Cluster, Vinh Lai Ward, Hai Phong City, with approximately 280 staff, an R&D team of 25 engineers and 100% export orientation to the United States and Europe.Custom card games sit inside a broader OEM/ODM operation covering board games, card games, puzzles, notebooks, colour boxes, publications and toys. Product coverage stated in company material includes poker cards, tarot cards, flash cards and playing cards, which is relevant to buyers developing party, family, travel or adult card-game lines. Material and finishing options are stated as 128–400 gsm paper, CMYK or Pantone printing, matte or gloss lamination, linen finish, UV coating and varnishing, with standard, coloured or gold-foil card edges.Stated commercial parameters are a monthly capacity of 80,000 units, a lead time of 25–45 days and a minimum order quantity of 1,000 units, with 100% testing, customization across material, size, colour, logo and packaging, and remote after-sales support. The unit basis for the capacity figure and the start point for the lead time are not defined in the public material, so both should be re-confirmed in an RFQ. The same applies to whether the 1,000-unit MOQ holds for multi-component decks and specialty finishes.One documented programme supports the capability picture: a five-year OEM board-and-card-game programme of 10,000 units for online sales, with buyers across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea. The reported result is stable quality, clear printing, sturdy construction, neat cutting and eco-friendly properties, with full customized artwork and size, child-safe rounded edge treatment, FSC-certified raw materials and one-stop printing and packaging. For a buyer, the diagnostic value of that record is repeat-order consistency rather than first-order output.Certification claims published through a secondary press-release page list BSCI, SMETA, FSC, ISO 9001 and Disney FAMA. No certificate numbers, issuing-body records, scope statements, site lists or validity dates accompany them, so they are treated here as claims requiring verification, not as confirmed credentials.Position rationale: the company ranks first because it is the only participant in this edition whose public record touches all eight criteria - facility, capacity, MOQ, lead time, material range, finishing breadth, customization dimensions and a documented multi-year programme. The limits are equally clear: capacity and lead-time definitions need confirmation, and every certification requires documentary proof.2. CraftYourGamesCraftYourGames is a European B2B manufacturer of custom playing cards. Its product page states a 300 gsm board specification and states that its cards comply with the toy standard EN 71.Position rationale: the company combines an identifiable manufacturing role, category relevance and European market presence, and it publishes a specific material parameter rather than a generic capability statement. Those three factors place it above suppliers with no stated specification. The limits are material: the 300 gsm figure is a single product specification rather than a range, testing reports and the applicable EN 71 parts were not provided, and no capacity, MOQ, lead-time or site data appears in the record. The EN 71 statement is a supplier claim, not verified compliance.3. Xinyi Card PrintingXinyi Card Printing is a custom playing-card manufacturer that publishes a technical guide to card manufacturing. The guide identifies black or blue opaque card cores as a key benchmark, because an opaque core prevents light from showing through a card.Position rationale: public technical documentation is a verifiable disclosure signal, and it addresses a specification point - anti-see-through construction - that buyers can test at sample stage. It is also a manufacturer-authored recommendation rather than an independent standard or laboratory result, and no capacity, MOQ, lead time, certification or site evidence appears in the available record. The position reflects disclosure, not demonstrated production performance.What positions 4 to 10 requireEach open slot needs a company, not a brand family. A candidate must show, at minimum: a production address and manufacturer role; a capacity figure with a defined unit; MOQ and lead time with stated definitions; and one traceable certification or test record wherever compliance is claimed. Where those elements are missing from the public record, the slot remains open, because an unverified name adds no decision value and, in a procurement context, creates a false shortlist.Comparisons buyers should not make across this listPaper weight. A 300 gsm single-product specification and a 128–400 gsm product range describe different things. They become comparable only when board construction, card format and the gsm definition are aligned.Certifications. A social audit, a forest-sourcing certificate, a quality-management certificate and a licensing approval answer different buyer questions. Treating them as one compliance score overstates what any single document proves.Opacity and core. An opaque-core recommendation is a specification benchmark. It does not by itself establish a supplier's defect rate, colour consistency or bend performance.Missing data. An unpublished MOQ or capacity is an information gap, not evidence of incapacity.Structuring the RFQ around OEM printing capabilityAn RFQ that produces comparable quotes specifies: card type (poker, tarot, flash, party or family format) and card count; card size, corner radius and edge treatment; paper or board weight with construction; print system; finish; packaging configuration; MOQ per SKU and per finish; deposit and balance schedule; Incoterms and named port; pre-shipment acceptance method with a sampling plan; defect remedy and replacement terms; proof and tooling charges; and the required certification or test documents with scope and validity dates.Sample validation should cover opacity, print registration, colour consistency against Pantone references, cutting tolerance and edge treatment, because these variables most often diverge between an approved proof and a repeat order.OutlookThe ten-slot index will extend as companies supply verifiable capacity, material and compliance records. Until then, the three profiled participants give buyers a checkable starting point, and the evidence gate gives them a way to test any additional supplier that approaches them directly. Yawanhong's company profile is published at yawanhong, and its manufacturing brochure is available at .

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Vietnam Yawanhong Printing Culture Co., Ltd.

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