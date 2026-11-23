LA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Associate Professor at Southeastern Louisiana University, She Brings a Career in Nursing, Healthcare Administration, and Population Health to the Education of Emerging Nurse LeadersBaton Rouge, Louisiana – Coletta C. Barrett, DNP, MHA, RN, FAHA, FACHE, is an accomplished healthcare executive, nurse leader, educator, and community advocate with five decades of experience in nursing, cardiovascular health, healthcare administration, and population health. She currently serves as an Associate Professor in the Doctor of Nursing Practice Executive Leadership program at Southeastern Louisiana University. Previously, Coletta spent 18 years with Our Lady of the Lake Health, where she served as Vice President of Mission and later as a Senior Executive Consultant. Her career has focused on improving healthcare systems, strengthening communities, and advancing nursing leadership.Coletta's passion for cardiovascular health began at age 11, after the sudden death of her grandfather from a heart attack. That experience shaped her lifelong commitment to nursing and inspired extensive volunteer leadership with the American Heart Association. She served as National Chairman of the American Heart Association Board from 2003 to 2004 and contributed to the launch of the Go Red for Women campaign. Her specialties include cardiovascular nursing and cardiac rehabilitation, healthcare executive leadership, and population and community health.Her education reflects steady growth across every stage of her profession. Coletta earned a nursing diploma from Charity Hospital School of Nursing and completed cardiovascular nurse specialist training. She went on to earn a BSN from Southeastern Louisiana University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from Tulane University. She later completed a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership at Southeastern Louisiana University, becoming the inaugural graduate of its BSN-to-DNP Executive Leadership program.Coletta is a Fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Heart Association. Her contributions have earned numerous honors, including induction into the Louisiana Nurses Foundation Hall of Fame and the YWCA Women of Achievement Award. She has also received the Leadership Baton Rouge Lifetime Achievement Award and the United Way Brotherhood-Sisterhood Social Justice Award. Her profile lists six awards received in all. Together, these recognitions reflect the respect she has earned from colleagues and the wider community.Beyond the hospital and the classroom, Coletta has given her time to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and the Mayor's Healthy City Initiative. Throughout her career, she has championed collaboration among healthcare organizations, government, businesses, and community partners. Her goal has been to develop sustainable solutions to population-health challenges. She has consistently worked to create partnerships that address complex health and social needs.In the classroom, Coletta draws on her experience as a hospital executive, cardiovascular nurse specialist, and national volunteer leader. Students in the Doctor of Nursing Practice Executive Leadership program learn from a faculty member who has led at the bedside, in the executive suite, and at the national board level. Her own path as the first BSN-to-DNP Executive Leadership graduate at Southeastern Louisiana University gives her a personal understanding of the journey her students are undertaking.Today, Coletta continues to educate and mentor emerging nurse leaders while promoting innovation, collaboration, and meaningful improvements in healthcare and community well-being. Her work bridges the bedside, the boardroom, and the classroom, carrying lessons from a lifetime of service into the next generation of nursing executives. For Coletta C. Barrett, the lasting meaning of her work lies in healthier communities and in the leaders she helps prepare to carry that mission forward.Learn More about Coletta C. Barrett:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Coletta C. Barrett Advances Nursing Leadership, Cardiovascular Health, And Community Well-Being News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 10:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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