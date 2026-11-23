FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Capgemini Sales Executive on Why Resilience, Trusted Relationships, and the Ability to Keep Evolving Matter MostTampa, Florida – Nancy Rich is a Sales Executive with Capgemini, helping retail and consumer products organizations navigate transformation and turn technology investments into meaningful business outcomes. Her experience spans enterprise technology, business process optimization, cloud infrastructure services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital operations, with a consistent focus on building trusted executive relationships and solving complex business challenges.Nancy's career includes sales leadership and business development roles with globally recognized organizations including Capgemini, DXC Technology, CGI, IBM Global Services, and Oracle. Across those roles, she has helped organizations address complex transformation priorities while developing expertise in strategic account development, consultative and value-based selling, go-to-market strategy, and C-suite engagement.Her approach is grounded in curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to staying relevant in an industry that never stands still. Nancy is known for taking the time to understand a client's strategy and business priorities, connecting technology to measurable value, and bringing together the right people and capabilities to move transformation forward. Throughout her career, she has continued to evolve alongside technology while remaining grounded in the fundamentals that create staying power: preparation, perseverance, relationships, and consistent execution.One lesson Nancy shares with peers, mentees, and those building careers in technology is simple: build your staying power. There will be wins and setbacks, emerging technologies and unexpected opportunities, and moments when you may need to reinvent yourself entirely. Keep learning. Know the industry you serve. Build meaningful relationships. Stay focused on the work that matters, and don't let the noise around you determine where you are going.For Nancy, preparation builds confidence, knowledge keeps you relevant, and resilience keeps you moving forward. Staying power isn't about standing still long enough to succeed. It's about continuing to evolve without losing sight of who you are, the value you bring, or where you want to go.Nancy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management Information Systems from UCLA and an MBA in Management Information Systems from the University of Colorado Boulder. She recently earned the Retail & CPG Certification, reflecting her commitment to continuous learning and deepening her understanding of the industries she serves.Beyond her professional work, Nancy volunteers with Canine Castaways, contributes to Best Friends Humane Society, and is a member of the Influential Women Network, Worldwide Women's Association, and Chi Omega Sorority.Learn More about Nancy Rich's Upcoming Book:Spring 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for me with the release of my upcoming book, Staying Power! My book explores what it takes to build a career with staying power, not simply through longevity, but through personal resilience, reinvention, relationships, and the willingness to keep evolving as the world around you changes. I will share what it really takes to keep growing throughout your career!Learn More about Nancy Rich:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Nancy Rich: The Staying Power Behind a Career in Technology News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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