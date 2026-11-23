Smart & Final Northeast

LEAFIO AI

Smart & Final Northeast Cuts Planogram Rework by 50–75% with LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency

- Pedro Calihua, Merchandising Department, Smart & Final Northeast, DE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, the team now builds planograms 6× faster, in 10–15 minutes instead of 90, and Procurement and Operations rely on shelf data for buying decisions.Smart & Final Northeast, a wholesale-retail chain in northwest Mexico, has cut planogram rework by 50–75% with LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, according to estimates by its planograms team. Building a planogram now takes 10–15 minutes instead of 90, which is 6× faster. In addition, the Procurement and Operations departments rely on shelf data for buying, campaign, and promotion decisions.The bigger change is in how the team makes shelf decisions. Placement used to rest on experience and trial and error; it now starts from product performance data.Every planogram built in LEAFIO can now be checked in store. Layout consistency across stores rose from 1 to 4 on a 5-point scale.Shelf decisions without data behind themBefore implementing LEAFIO AI, the merchandising team at Smart & Final Northeast could tell whether a layout worked only after sales came in. By then the planogram was already on the shelf, so every fix meant rework.The team made constant decisions on placement, facings, and category space across about 7,500 SKUs, and its tools gave almost no analytical support. The whole team shared a single license of a legacy tool. Data was entered by hand, and planograms had no product images. One planogram took about 90 minutes to build.Build time was not the core problem. The team lacked reliable data to answer basic questions: how many facings each item needs, which products deserve more space, which categories underperform, and whether approved planograms were actually set up in stores.What changed with LEAFIO Shelf EfficiencySmart & Final Northeast implemented LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency to bring space planning, category analytics and in-store execution control into one system. The Planograms department uses it daily to maintain planograms, adjust them and assign tasks to stores.1. Rework down 50–75%, with changes reviewed before the shelfABC analysis now shows on the planogram which items perform best, so space goes to performance rather than habit. The Facing Change Recommendations report in Shelf Efficiency shows trends for each category and item, so the team can adjust facings with confidence. The team reviews these changes before a planogram goes live. It estimates that after-the-fact corrections fell by 50–75%.2. Planograms built 6× faster: 10–15 minutes instead of 90Planograms now carry product images instead of manual line drawings. The team works from a whole-store view of shelf space and builds each planogram in 10–15 minutes instead of 90. Even at 15 minutes, that is 6× faster than before.3. Consistent layouts, with execution checked in storeShelf Efficiency links each planogram to store tasks and execution checks. The team can now verify how every planogram built in LEAFIO was set up in store, which was not possible before. Layout consistency across stores rose from 1 to 4 on the team's 5-point scale.4. Shelf Efficiency data now feeds other departmentsSmart & Final Northeast bought Shelf Efficiency with a clear goal. It wanted merchandising to add more value to Procurement and Operations, especially in managing the catalog and categories.That goal is now met. Merchandising input used to rest on perception. It is now a quantitative step that Procurement, Operations and Commercial use.Procurement and Operations rely on Shelf Efficiency output for buying, campaign and promotion decisions. The team uses the Facing Change Recommendations report to advise buyers on which products to delist and which new ones to bring in. Space planning turned from a merchandising task into a shared source of data for the business.Why the team chose LEAFIOBefore choosing LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency, the team assessed other leading space-planning and category-management platforms. It gave four reasons for its choice: depth of analytics, with many data points and indexes built on the chain's own data; a visual presentation that makes that data easy to read and act on; BI modules and reports that support catalog and category decisions; and direct, simple everyday use."We have high expectations regarding the quality of information that LEAFIO can generate. This project represents a significant step forward for our Merchandising, Operations, and Commercial teams, enabling us to be more efficient, analytical, and well-informed in decision-making," said Pedro Calihua, Merchandising Department, Smart & Final Northeast.For Smart & Final Northeast, LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency changed more than build time. It moved shelf-space planning from a perception-based, single-license process into a quantitative discipline. The performance figures are estimates by the Smart & Final Northeast planogram team.The full case study is available atAbout Smart & Final NortheastSmart & Final Northeast is a wholesale-retail chain in northwest Mexico. The chain operates under the Smart & Final brand, founded in Los Angeles in 1871 and present in Mexico for more than three decades. It carries about 7,500 SKUs across its stores in Baja California and Sonora.About LEAFIO AILEAFIO AI is a retail optimization platform serving 250+ retailers across 45+ countries and 30,000+ stores. The platform brings together Inventory Optimization, Shelf Efficiency, Assortment Performance, and Promotion Intelligence in a single integrated system, giving retailers end-to-end visibility and automation from supply chain to shelf.

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Smart & Final Northeast Cuts Planogram Rework by 50–75% with LEAFIO Shelf Efficiency News Provided By LEAFIO Inc. November 23, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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