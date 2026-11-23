Centri Extends Black Friday

Six certification and bundle offers include savings of up to 40%, plus 20% off Centri Credits for businesses

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centri has announced its Black Friday 2026 offers, extending its certification discounts to business customers for the first time. Individuals and organisations can save up to 40% across a range of cybersecurity certifications and training bundles, with the promotion running from 27 November to 4 December 2026.The promotion includes six Black Friday offers, covering five cybersecurity certifications and a Multi-Skill Bundle, with discounts ranging from 10% to 40%:- Blue Team Level 1 (BTL1): £359.10 (was £399, 10% off), plus one free month of Blue Team Labs Online (BTLO), worth £15- Blue Team Level 2 (BTL2): £1,199.40 (was £1,999, 40% off)- Certified Penetration Testing Associate (CPTA): £359.10 (was £399, 10% off)- Certified Security Operations Manager (CSOM): £1,199.40 (was £1,999, 40% off)- Certified Detection Engineering Associate (CDEA): £319.20 (was £399, 20% off)- Multi-Skill Bundle (BTL1 + CPTA): £699 (was £798, 12.4% off), plus one free month of Blue Team Labs Online (BTLO), worth £15Organisations can access the same certification and bundle discounts as individual learners, alongside a separate 20% saving on Centri Credits. These credits allow organisations to purchase training in advance and allocate it across certifications and practical labs over 12 months, giving SOC team leaders and CISOs the flexibility to plan their team's skills development and manage training budgets more effectively.“Cybersecurity teams face constantly evolving threats, making continuous skills development more important than ever”, said John Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at Centri.“By extending our Black Friday offers to businesses for the first time, alongside our existing offers for individual learners, we want to help organisations make their training budgets go further, equip more of their people with practical cybersecurity skills, and support individuals looking to advance their careers.”Centri's Black Friday offers open at 10:00 UTC on 27 November and close at 23:59 UTC on 4 December 2026. Customers can preview the discounts ahead of the launch. Businesses can explore offers on the Centri Black Friday Organisations page, while individuals can access Black Friday deals on a separate page.About CentriCentri provides practical cybersecurity training and certifications that help individuals and organisations build real-world cybersecurity capability across defensive and offensive cybersecurity.

Centri Press Office

Centri

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Centri Extends Black Friday Cybersecurity Certification Deals to Organisations for the First Time News Provided By MADX Digital November 23, 2026, 10:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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