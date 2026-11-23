With Clarity's Black Friday Sale - Upto 35% off

With Clarity is bringing even more value to its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, now offering up to 35% off sitewide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Clarity, the New York-based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, is bringing even more value to its much-anticipated Black Friday Sale, now offering up to 35% off sitewide. The limited-time promotion covers the brand's full range of jewelry, including lab-grown diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, fashion jewelry, and charms, giving customers an opportunity to explore its collections at special prices.

Explore Jewelry Across Every Category

With Clarity's Black Friday Sale brings together designs across various jewelry collections, with lab-grown diamonds at the heart of its assortment. All engagement ring designs are included in the promotion, from classic solitaires and halo settings to three-stone styles. Customers can personalize their ring by choosing their center diamond, setting details, and metal to create a ring that reflects their preferences.

The promotion also extends to wedding bands, with options ranging from understated designs to diamond-accented styles that complement an engagement ring or can be worn independently.

Beyond this, customers can explore With Clarity's fine jewelry collection, featuring lab-grown diamond earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. The collection includes everyday essentials such as diamond studs and solitaire pendants, alongside more distinctive designs like tennis necklaces, diamond hoops, and tennis bracelets. With a range of styles and settings, the assortment offers pieces suited to both everyday wear and special occasions.

The sale also includes With Clarity's fashion jewelry and charms collections. The fashion jewelry assortment brings additional variety through designs that can be styled across different occasions, while the charms collection introduces an element of personalization with interchangeable charms and jewelry bases. Available across necklace, earring, and bracelet styles, the collection allows customers to create different combinations by pairing charms with their preferred bases.

A Good Time to Plan Ahead for Special Occasions

With savings of up to 35% off sitewide, With Clarity's Black Friday Sale makes celebrating life's special moments even more rewarding. Whether planning a proposal, preparing for an upcoming wedding, or marking an anniversary, customers can make the most of the offer when shopping for an occasion that calls for something special.

The promotion also comes at an ideal time for holiday gifting, giving customers an opportunity to find meaningful gifts for partners, family members, and friends ahead of the festive season. With increased savings across the collections, the sale makes it easier to plan ahead for celebrations, make thoughtful gifting choices, and add a little more meaning to the moments that matter.

Explore the collections and shop With Clarity's Black Friday Sale at .

About With Clarity

With Clarity is a New York–born and based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds designed to feel personal, timeless, and elevated. Through a digital-first experience and expert guidance, customers can easily explore, customize, and visualize pieces with confidence and clarity. Based in NYC with a SoHo showroom, the brand combines responsibly created diamonds and thoughtful design to simplify the buying process. Founded to modernize an often overwhelming industry, With Clarity offers transparent pricing, clear sourcing, and personalized support to create jewelry that reflects your style, story, and most meaningful moments.

Anubh Shah

With Clarity

+ +1 844-234-6463

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With Clarity Announces Black Friday Sale with Up to 35% Off Sitewide for a Limited Time News Provided By With Clarity November 23, 2026, 10:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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