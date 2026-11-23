MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accusing Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of massive land acquisitions in Alibaug taluka in Ratnagiri district and usurping land belonging to poor tribal families in Mhatroli village.

Speaker Narwekar has flatly rejected the allegations as "baseless" and threatened to file a defamation suit against Raut.

In his letter to Chief Minister Fadnavis, Raut urged the state government to intervene and halt alleged irregularities in land transactions linked to Narwekar in Raigad district's Alibaug taluka.

According to Raut, poor tribal families in Mhatroli village -- specifically from the Katkari community -- were forcibly displaced and their homes demolished following a 15-acre land purchase (Gut No. 148/1) made in the name of Speaker Narwekar's wife in February 2024.

Raut alleged that the Speaker was misusing his constitutional office to exert pressure on police and revenue authorities, and demanded an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Raut claimed that Adivasi communities in Alibaug have been protesting against what he termed Narwekar's high-handedness, while alleging that the police machinery is acting to force protesters away.

He wrote that anyone holding a constitutional office must maintain basic standards in public life, adding that if events are unfolding under the Speaker's pressure, Narwekar must be removed from office immediately.

Raut claimed that Speaker Narwekar and his corporator brother, Makrand Narwekar, have been buying up land on a large scale in Alibaug taluka, sparing neither poor Adivasi residents.

He described the alleged illegal takeover of land belonging to Katkari Adivasi families in Mhatroli village and the demolition of their homes as a "blot on Maharashtra's image."

Raut stated that when the Katkari families protested, they were allegedly forced to stay at an alternative location 2-3 km away from the wadi, with some given small sums of money and others nothing, while being threatened that the land was now under new control.

He added that the families currently face severe hardship at the alternative site, lacking basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, and roads, with contaminated borewell water and ongoing intimidation to leave.

Citing a Maharashtra government decision dated January 5, 2017, Raut claimed the families own the land beneath their homes -- recorded in the Alibaug tehsildar's survey records and backed by gharpatti receipts spanning 15-20 years -- and alleged that homes built under a housing scheme were also destroyed, including when young children and elderly women were present.

Raut further alleged that police and revenue officials refused to register complaints, instead threatening families and taking thumb impressions on papers stating they would not claim rights, and noted that a 2025 petition before the State Human Rights Commission was disposed of ex parte because the unlettered petitioners did not appear for a hearing.

Raut urged the Chief Minister to order an independent inquiry, register an offense against Dashrath Patil and others involved under the Prevention of Atrocities Act and relevant provisions, rehabilitate the displaced Adivasi families on their original land or provide suitable alternative land and compensation, and investigate the role of police and revenue administration officials in the case.

Dismissing Raut's claims, Speaker Narwekar stated that there is "not an iota of truth" in the accusations and accused the MP of trying to settle old political scores out of vendetta.

"Sanjay Raut has developed a habit of waking up in the morning and saying whatever comes to his mind because he faces no consequences for it. I will file a defamation case and take appropriate legal action against him," he said.

Clarifying the background of the land dispute, Speaker Narwekar stated that he had verified all official records. He noted that certain disputes had arisen in 2024 involving the erstwhile landowners and local residents, which were duly investigated by the local Tehsildar.

According to Speaker Narwekar and administrative records from the inquiry, the affected tribal families were provided with alternative housing, basic amenities, and financial compensation, and they had submitted written statements confirming they had received compensation and had no remaining grievances.

He emphasised that neither he nor his family was named in any complaint in 2024, nor are there any pending complaints against them now.

Hitting back at Raut, Speaker Narwekar questioned Raut's credibility to level land-grabbing charges.

He alleged that Raut himself had previously attempted to encroach upon land in Alibaug through intimidation and brought up past controversies surrounding the space outside Raut's residence in Bhandup.

"There are many such instances, but I do not wish to stoop to his level and lower my own dignity," Speaker Narwekar remarked, reiterating that he would pursue legal remedies against Raut's statements.