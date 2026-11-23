MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared an article by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting how India's fight against poverty is changing lives across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote about how PM Modi's leadership has shifted the focus from temporary relief to addressing the barriers that perpetuate poverty.

"Through access to housing, healthcare, clean water, banking and entrepreneurship, she traces the progress made by crores of households and the growing economic participation of rural women", PM Modi remarked.

“From necessities to new livelihood opportunities, India's fight against poverty is changing lives across the country,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

In an essay titled "The Decade India Turned the Tide on Poverty" published on LinkedIn, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited the World Bank's 'October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief' on India to argue that the country's approach over the past decade shifted from temporary relief to removing structural barriers that perpetuate deprivation.

Sitharaman noted that nearly 50 crore Indians moved above poverty thresholds between 2011 and 2023. According to the October 2026 World Bank brief (using 2021 purchasing power parity), the share of Indians below the $4.20/day lower-middle-income line fell from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, while extreme poverty at $3/day dropped from 27.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent.

She wrote that poverty is not merely a lack of income, pointing out that households without secure housing, clean water, sanitation, or healthcare remain vulnerable to slipping back-such as when a medical emergency wipes out savings.

Sitharaman credited targeted welfare programmes, financial inclusion (such as Jan Dhan accounts), Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), and women's self-help group initiatives (including Lakhpati Didis she met in Kiphire, Nagaland) for driving lasting change.

She stated that the next challenge is lifting those still at the bottom while ensuring newly risen households sustain their gains without sliding back, supported by employment, education, skilling, and digital economy opportunities toward Viksit Bharat.