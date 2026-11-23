MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah at New Delhi's Hyderabad House on Monday, with discussions focussed on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, border management, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

During the meeting, PM Shah expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India's humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM of Nepal Rt. Hon'ble Mr. Balendra Shah held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues. Their engagement included detailed talks, a presentation on PM GatiShakti and a working lunch hosted in honour of the visiting dignitary. PM Shah conveyed his gratitude to PM Modi for India's humanitarian and technical support in the aftermath of the flash floods in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river system in August 2026," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Both leaders adopted a 'Joint Vision for a Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal', laying the roadmap for a future-oriented partnership and shaping a brighter future for India and Nepal.

"Discussions focused on giving further momentum to bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, development partnership, connectivity, border management, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, while exploring new avenues in climate resilience, disaster mitigation and management, sports, start-ups, digital services, space and innovation," the MEA wrote on X.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views on key areas of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Nepal and India.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"The two leaders held comprehensive and productive discussions on the whole gamut of Nepal-India relations, focusing on expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening energy cooperation, enhancing connectivity and further deepening people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on the key areas of mutual interest and underscored their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Nepal and India," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated on X.

Prior to the meeting, Shah paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi and wrote a message in the visitors' book.

"The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr Balendra Shah paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi by laying a wreath at his memorial. The Prime Minister recorded a message in the visitors' book, paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideals and enduring legacy, and reaffirming the timeless values of truth, peace and non-violence," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Nepalese PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi warmly welcomed PM Shah upon his arrival at the venue.

PM Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day State Visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, welcomed him at the airport.

The Nepali Prime Minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, forming a 35-member government delegation. A separate 52-member delegation comprising business representatives is participating in the visit at their own expense.