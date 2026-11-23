MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Energy on Monday disclosed a cybersecurity incident and said it had activated its incident response mechanisms, while assuring stakeholders that no impact had been detected on business-critical applications.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had taken immediate containment measures and initiated precautionary actions following the incident. It has also reported the matter to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

"At this stage, no impact is observed on business-critical applications by this event," Suzlon Energy Ltd said, adding that stakeholders should refrain from speculation while the matter is being assessed.

The disclosure comes amid growing focus on cybersecurity risks faced by corporates and critical infrastructure operators.

Earlier in the day, IT services company Persistent Systems Ltd informed stock exchanges that a US-based law firm engaged by the company for immigration-related services may have suffered a cybersecurity breach involving employee immigration records and supporting documents.

The company said it had been informed that certain employee immigration-related information was purportedly exfiltrated from the law firm's systems.

However, Persistent Systems Ltd clarified that its own technology infrastructure had not been compromised and that business operations continued normally.

"We are aware that a US-based law firm that the company engaged for immigration matters may have experienced a cybersecurity incident and certain employee immigration data and supporting documentation was purportedly exfiltrated from that law firm," the company said.

Following this, shares of Suzlon Energy on Monday settled at Rs 35.9 on the BSE, a decrease of 2.84 per cent. During the trading session, the stock declined as much as 2.89 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 35.88.

The stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 60.4 and a 52-week low of Rs 33.21, according to the exchange.