Telangana Police Bust Inter-State Gang in Money Doubling Scam

Telangana police have busted an inter-state gang that was cheating innocent people by promising to double their money through black magic and pujas and arrested five by Ichoda police. Adilabad District SP Akhil Mahajan, IPS, disclosed the details at a press conference held at the District Police Headquarters on Monday.

The gang allegedly collected lakhs of rupees from victims and used the fraudulently earned money for luxuries, car EMIs, and house construction. According to police, the latest incident took place on the evening of November 19 near the under-bridge beside the TGWRJC School on NH-44 in Ichoda mandal.