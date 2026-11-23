Ocean Gold Cup Returns For Second Offshore Sailing Race Mumbai To Goa

Ocean Gold Cup will sail off with its second season on January 4, 2027, with some of India's leading sailors set to take to the waters for a 250-nautical-mile offshore race from Mumbai, wrapping up on January 10 in Goa, according to a press release. Following a successful inaugural edition in 2025, Season 2 promises a larger showcase of competitive sailing, bringing together the country's sailing fraternity for a week-long programme featuring the Ocean Gold Offshore Race and the Goa Yachting Rendezvous.

Sanctioned by the Yachting Association of India (YAI) and included in its official 2027 calendar, the second edition is being organised by the MG & G Area Sailing Club in conjunction with Ocean Gold Boat Club, under the aegis of YAI. The offshore race will feature two classes of participation, with the Seabird Class scheduled to flag off from the Gateway of India on January 4, followed by the Keelboat Class on January 5. Both fleets will navigate the Mumbai-Goa offshore passage along the Konkan coastline, with a scheduled halt at Vijaydurg.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Ramesh Bulchandani, Founder and Director, Ocean Gold Boat Club, said,“We are extremely pleased to announce Season 2 of Ocean Gold Cup, taking forward the success of the inaugural edition. We received immense interest from sailors, partners, sponsors and sailing aficionados last year, which catalysed our endeavour to build on the interest generated around offshore yacht racing in India. With Season 2, we are looking to create a bigger platform that brings together accomplished sailors, yacht owners and the wider brands and sailing ecosystem.”

“Beyond the competition, our vision is to create an experience that celebrates the sport, our partners and the unique appeal of sailing along India's coastline. Safety remains a key priority for us. Lt. Col. Gautama Dutta (Retd.), Anchor Partner and Co-Founder, Marine Solutions, has been instrumental in putting the necessary arrangements in place to ensure the safe passage of the fleet from Mumbai to Goa,” he added.

The Seabird and Keelboat fleets will make their respective offshore passages towards Goa, with the scheduled halt at Vijaydurg on January 6. The fleets will then resume their journey towards Goa, with arrival scheduled for January 8. The offshore race will be followed by the Goa Yachting Rendezvous, bringing together sailors, yacht owners and members of the yachting fraternity for a programme of sailing and social engagements. The programme will include sailing activities around Grande Island, an associated regatta and the prize distribution ceremony, adding a distinct yachting and lifestyle dimension to the week-long event.

Season 2 will be conducted under ORC racing rules, with participation open to eligible boats and crews. Entries are being invited from boat owners, skippers and sailors interested in participating in the second edition. Through the continued development of the Ocean Gold Cup, the organisers aim to build a distinctive platform for competitive sailing while bringing greater visibility to offshore yacht racing and the wider yachting ecosystem in India.