NBFC Sector Poised for Expansion with AUM Set to Hit 68 Lakh Crore

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are poised for another two years of expansion, with assets under management (AUM) expected to reach around Rs 68 lakh crore by March 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20 per cent over this fiscal year and the next, according to Crisil Ratings. The rating agency noted that NBFC AUM stood at Rs 47 lakh crore in March 2026.

While overall expansion remains on track, growth trajectories differ significantly across various asset classes. Resilient consumption demand, low credit penetration, technology-driven reach, and strong lender balance sheets support this trajectory, though deficient monsoons, inflation, interest-rate movements, and geopolitical uncertainties require monitoring.

"While overall NBFC growth is expected to remain robust, growth across asset classes will vary significantly, reflecting segment-specific demand drivers, competitive dynamics and risks," said Krishnan Sitaraman, Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings. "Faster growth in gold loans, unsecured lending and loan against property will contrast with relatively steady growth in the traditional home loan and vehicle finance segments," Sitaraman added.

Gold loans, which hold an 8 per cent share of AUM as of March 2026, lead the expansion at a projected 40 per cent CAGR over this fiscal and next, following a 78 per cent surge last fiscal. Branch expansion and formalisation aid this growth, though moderating gold prices and bank competition pose constraints. Loan against property, representing 16 per cent of AUM, follows with a projected 23 per cent CAGR driven by small business demand, requiring underwriting discipline amid rising delinquencies in smaller-ticket loans.

Unsecured lending, comprising personal and micro, small and medium enterprise loans at 17 per cent of AUM, is set to rebound to a 25 per cent CAGR from 19 per cent last fiscal. "Unsecured lending is set to emerge as one of the fastest-growing NBFC asset classes, steadily closing the gap with the larger home loan and vehicle finance segments and accounting for ~18% of overall AUM next fiscal," said Ajit Velonie, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings. "Its rise reflects both strong consumer credit demand and a broader shift in borrowing patterns. More broadly, the strong retail credit growth comes against a backdrop of rising household leverage, with household debt rising to 45.9% of GDP as of March 2026 from 39.0% three years earlier, accompanied by a growing share of non-housing borrowing," Velonie added. "While borrower credit profiles have improved, as reflected in the higher share of prime-and-above customers, these shifts warrant monitoring."

Meanwhile, microfinance is projected to recover at a 15 per cent CAGR after contracting 1 per cent last fiscal, subject to rural income trends. Traditional segments remain steadier, with vehicle finance and home loans, each holding a 20 per cent AUM share, projected to grow at 13 per cent and 12 per cent CAGRs respectively. Strong capitalisation and bank funding provide lenders adequate headroom, though preserving asset quality demands continued underwriting discipline. (ANI)