BNM Honours Martyrs at Trafalgar Square Event to Remember Sacrifice

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a commemorative programme at Trafalgar Square in London to mark Baloch Martyrs' Day, bringing together Baloch people from different cities across Britain and members of the organisation, according to a post shared by the BNM on X. The programme was held to remember Baloch martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their homeland, Balochistan, and to highlight the history of their struggle and the political and human rights situation in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Naseem Abbas, president of the BNM's UK chapter, said the martyrs were remembered every year because they had given their lives for their homeland. He described life as the most precious possession of an individual, adding that a sacrifice made for the homeland deserved to be remembered. Abbas said the purpose of observing Baloch Martyrs' Day was to preserve the memory of these sacrifices and pass their history and message on to future generations. He added that the national tradition of remembering martyrs was rooted in the sacrifice of Mir Mehrab Khan, who was killed in 1839 while defending his homeland.

Speaking at the event, Hakeem Baloch said the sacrifices made by Baloch martyrs were not driven by personal interests or individual ambitions but by the goal of achieving freedom for Balochistan. He said their contributions should be remembered in the context of this broader national purpose and struggle. During the programme at Trafalgar Square, participants displayed photographs of Baloch martyrs and paid tribute to their sacrifices. They also informed ordinary citizens and tourists present at the location about the history of Baloch martyrs, their sacrifices and the political and human rights situation in Balochistan. According to the BNM's post, the central purpose of the gathering was to honour those who had lost their lives in the course of Baloch history, particularly in connection with the events of November 13, 1839. The date is associated with Khan of Kalat Mir Mehrab Khan, who was martyred while resisting British forces in defence of his homeland. The BNM said the tradition of sacrifice remembered on Baloch Martyrs' Day was linked to his death and continued to hold significance for successive generations.