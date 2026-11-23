Karnataka's traditional food products are increasingly finding buyers in international markets, giving a significant boost to small-scale food entrepreneurs across the state. From millet-based flatbreads, particularly jowar rottis, reaching consumers in countries such as the United States and Canada to traditionally extracted cold-pressed oils gaining popularity among Indian households, locally produced food items are creating new business opportunities. Government support, financial assistance and growing awareness of healthy eating habits have helped several small businesses expand their operations and reach wider markets.

This growth has also opened up new opportunities for farmers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), enabling them to add value to agricultural produce rather than depend solely on the sale of raw materials. Statistics under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme indicate that millet and oilseed-based products account for a significant share of beneficiaries in Karnataka. With several entrepreneurs already exporting their products to overseas markets, the state's traditional food processing industry is gaining fresh momentum.

Government Support Boosts Millet And Oilseed Businesses

Under the Prime Minister's Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, loans have been extended to small-scale food entrepreneurs, Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations across Karnataka.

According to statistics from the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation (KAPPEC), 11,384 beneficiaries in the state have received loans under the scheme. Of these, 5,114 beneficiaries, accounting for 44.92% of the total, have secured loans for millet and oilseed-based products.

The figures include 3,329 loans for millet-based products and 1,785 for oilseed-based products. This financial assistance has encouraged entrepreneurs to establish and expand food processing units, upgrade production facilities and explore new markets.

Karnataka Millet Products Find Buyers In The US And Canada

Karnataka's millet-based food products are increasingly gaining recognition in international markets. Of the entrepreneurs who received a total of ₹589 crore in financial assistance from the central and state governments over the past five years, 25 have reportedly started exporting their products to overseas markets.

Millet-based products account for a major share of these exports, with jowar (sorghum) flatbreads, commonly known as jowar rottis, emerging as an important export product.

These traditional flatbreads are primarily being exported to countries such as the United States and Canada. Their growing overseas demand highlights the opportunities available to Karnataka's traditional food businesses, particularly those producing convenient, locally made millet-based food products.

Cold-Pressed Oils Gain Popularity In Domestic Markets

While millet-based products are making inroads into international markets, traditionally extracted oils are witnessing growing demand within India.

India continues to depend on imports to meet a significant portion of its edible oil requirements. At the same time, increasing awareness of healthy eating habits has encouraged consumers to explore alternatives to refined oils. This has created new opportunities for businesses producing cold-pressed oils, traditionally extracted using the 'gaana' method.

Venkataramareddy J. Patil, Managing Director of KAPPEC, said that international trade fairs organised since 2017 have played an important role in promoting these products and generating market demand.

The growing interest in traditional food products and naturally extracted oils has also encouraged small-scale manufacturers to expand their production and distribution networks.

Javari Foods Expands From A Small Business To Global Markets

The growth of Karnataka's millet-based food industry is reflected in the journey of Javari Foods, an enterprise established by Shilpa Mantangani in 2016.

The company began exporting its products to Singapore within two years of starting operations. With financial assistance under the PMFME scheme, the business invested in technology upgrades and participated in exhibitions to promote its products.

These efforts helped Javari Foods expand its presence in international markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Director Channayya Y Hiremath said the company's annual turnover had increased from ₹40 lakh to ₹1 crore. This growth highlights how financial assistance, improved technology and participation in trade exhibitions can help small food businesses expand beyond local markets.

Farmers And Rural Women Benefit From Food Processing Opportunities

The benefits of the PMFME scheme extend beyond individual entrepreneurs and urban food businesses. Rural Self-Help Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations have also received financial assistance, creating opportunities for farmers and rural communities to participate in food processing and value addition.

Instead of selling agricultural produce solely as raw commodities, farmers can explore processing, packaging and marketing opportunities. This allows them to generate additional income by converting locally grown millets and oilseeds into finished products.

The involvement of rural women through Self-Help Groups has also created opportunities for entrepreneurship and income generation. With financial support and access to better processing facilities, these groups can participate in the growing market for traditional and health-focused food products.

Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Demand For Traditional Foods

The growing popularity of millets, organic food products and traditionally extracted oils has created fresh opportunities for Karnataka's food processing sector.

As consumers become increasingly conscious of their food choices, demand for nutritious traditional grains and minimally processed products is gaining momentum. Millets, in particular, have attracted attention for their nutritional value and versatility, while cold-pressed oils are finding a place in households looking for traditional alternatives to refined oils.

The government's efforts to promote millet cultivation and processing over the past decade are now creating opportunities for businesses, farmers and rural entrepreneurs.

With financial assistance, improved technology and access to domestic and international markets, Karnataka's millet and oilseed-based food industry is steadily expanding. The growing demand for jowar rottis abroad and cold-pressed oils within India reflects how traditional agricultural products are creating valuable business opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs across the state.