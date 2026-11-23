MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Alexandra Eala is set to mark her third appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, having been confirmed to feature in the tournament in 2027.

The 21-year-old has already been a history-maker for the Philippines as she is the highest-ranked Filipina player in WTA history and is currently ranked No.15 in the world. She heads to the UAE capital for the third time, after having featured twice in the WTA 500 tournament in 2024 and 2026.

Eala has been one of the fastest-rising stars in recent times, having climbed from No.140 in 2025 to No.15 now. During this time, she won her first WTA Tour-level singles title in Washington earlier this August and also marked her best Grand Slam campaign, when she reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time earlier this year.

"Returning to Abu Dhabi for my third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is something I'm really looking forward to, especially as they celebrate the tournament's fifth anniversary. The energy from the Filipino community and the fans across the UAE makes competing here that much more special.

"I've continued to grow and develop myself as a player, and I'm excited to bring that experience back to Abu Dhabi this year on my favourite surface on tour. It's always a privilege to compete alongside such a talented field and in front of such energetic crowds," Eala said, as quoted by the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

"The crowds that came and watched me last year were electric, and it was an event I loved participating in. After the triumph at the Mubadala DC Open this summer, hopefully I can bring the same luck with me in the UAE capital."

The tournament will be in its fifth edition from January 30 to February 6 and will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City. Speaking on Eala's return, tournament director Nigel Gupta was delighted to have the Filipina player in the UAE capital.

"The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues to attract some of the most exciting names in women's tennis. We are delighted to welcome Alex back for the tournament's fifth edition at such an exciting point in her career following a series of impressive milestones on the international stage.

"The support she receives from the UAE community adds to the atmosphere at the tournament, and we look forward to having her back in Abu Dhabi for another memorable week of world-class tennis," Gupta said.