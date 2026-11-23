MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dh500 purchase at this year's Dubai Shopping Festival could put a shopper in the running for the keys to a Dubai apartment and a luxury car. The same winner will also take home a kilo of gold, a Dh500,000 shopping spree and a cash prize.

Organisers unveiled the 'Win Your Dream in Dubai' draw at a press conference on Monday, November 23, where they revealed the programme for the festival's 32nd edition. DSF will run for 45 days, from December 4, to January 17, 2027.

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Shoppers can enter by spending Dh500 at participating retailers, with more than 1,000 brands and 4,000 outlets taking part.

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“Across the first five weeks, one lucky winner will take home one dream prize,” Mohammed Feras Arayqat, who oversees retail calendar and promotions at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said.“At the end of the festival, one winner will take home all five prizes together with a combined value of Dh3.5 million.”

Abdalla Al Ameeri, who oversees raffles and promotions at DFRE, said more than 22 community malls would take part in a separate promotion with weekly cash and car prizes. Shoppers who spend Dh1,500 on gold at participating outlets can also enter a separate raffle, with a kilo of gold going to the final winner.

Candlelight concerts in Hatta, a surprise over the bay

More than 20,000 candles lit up the mountains in Hatta last year, where Fever's Candlelight concerts filled up every night. This year, musicians will perform classical arrangements of Arabic and Khaleeji music, Lina Oudghiri of Fever for Business said.

“You have the mountains, you have the open sky, the sea of candles,” Oudghiri said.“And then the music starts right in the middle.”

At the waterfront, Marco Niedermeier, founder of AO Multimedia & Drones, said the evening show would combine drones, lasers and 3D visuals between JBR and Bluewaters. He also teased a“giant surprise” in the middle of the bay.

Rashid Al Majed opens festival, local artists get studio time

Lawrence Harradine, associate director of content and brand at Coca-Cola Arena, said Rashid Al Majed would headline the opening weekend. The venue will also host eight Dubai Basketball home games and eight performances of Chicago, its first Broadway musical.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, Kamil Abi Khalil, head of production at Anghami, said the platform would stage six concerts as part of DSF Nights and open a recording studio to the public. Two local artists will be selected each week to work with producers and leave with a fully produced track.

“The studio will be open daily for everyone who wants to experience the magic of creating a song,” Abi Khalil said.

Beach Canteen joins DSF for the first time

Chiara Fraser of Brag said four international food and beverage brands would debut in Dubai at the etisalat Beach Canteen, with some collaborating with Emirati chefs on exclusive menus. The event will run in Jumeirah from December 10 to 27, with free weekly concerts, children's activities and a market for homegrown brands.

From December 19 to January 17, DSF Auto Season will bring supercar parades, classic car displays, live drifting and stunt shows to venues across the city.

A member of Supercars Majlis said at Monday's press conference that families would be able to see rare cars up close, including Bugattis, Koenigseggs, Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

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