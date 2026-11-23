University Living Launches Leadership Development Academy For Employees
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, November 2026: University Living, a global student accommodation and mobility platform operating across 700+ cities, has announced the launch of its Leadership Development Academy, an organisation-wide initiative aimed at nurturing internal talent, strengthening leadership capabilities and making continuous learning an integral part of its workplace culture.
The Academy introduces a structured approach to employee development, bringing together strengths-based learning, coaching, collaborative experiences and practical workplace application. It aims to help employees recognise their individual strengths, build competencies in areas such as decision-making, team development and people management, and prepare for greater responsibilities within the organisation.
Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, said, "As an organisation grows, the ability to build and nurture leaders becomes just as important as the ability to scale the business. We want to create an environment where people are encouraged to take ownership, make decisions and grow into larger responsibilities. The Leadership Development Academy is a step in that direction, helping us develop leadership capabilities internally and build an organisation that is equipped for its next phase of growth."
Manoj Sharma, Chief Human Resources Officer, University Living, said, "Leadership development cannot be limited to periodic training programmes; it needs to be an ongoing part of how people learn and grow within an organisation. Through the Leadership Development Academy, we are bringing a more structured approach to identifying individual strengths, building leadership competencies and translating learning into workplace practices. Our focus is to ensure that employees have the right opportunities, guidance and support to realise their potential and progressively take on leadership responsibilities."
The inaugural programme was facilitated by Abhishek Joshhi, Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach and Founder of Strengths Masters, who brings over two decades of experience in leadership development, coaching and organisational transformation. The session introduced participants to strengths-based leadership, encouraging them to understand their individual capabilities and apply them effectively in the workplace.
Through the Academy, University Living aims to establish a sustained learning and development framework that supports employee growth, encourages internal leadership progression and strengthens its long-term talent pipeline.
About University Living
University Living is a global student accommodation and mobility platform that helps international students navigate accommodation and other essential aspects of their overseas education journey. Operating across 700+ cities, the platform offers access to a range of student accommodation options, including purpose-built student accommodation, private residences and homestays. Its broader ecosystem also includes services such as payments, remittances, forex and travel assistance, supporting students through different stages of their international education journey.
The Academy introduces a structured approach to employee development, bringing together strengths-based learning, coaching, collaborative experiences and practical workplace application. It aims to help employees recognise their individual strengths, build competencies in areas such as decision-making, team development and people management, and prepare for greater responsibilities within the organisation.
Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, said, "As an organisation grows, the ability to build and nurture leaders becomes just as important as the ability to scale the business. We want to create an environment where people are encouraged to take ownership, make decisions and grow into larger responsibilities. The Leadership Development Academy is a step in that direction, helping us develop leadership capabilities internally and build an organisation that is equipped for its next phase of growth."
Manoj Sharma, Chief Human Resources Officer, University Living, said, "Leadership development cannot be limited to periodic training programmes; it needs to be an ongoing part of how people learn and grow within an organisation. Through the Leadership Development Academy, we are bringing a more structured approach to identifying individual strengths, building leadership competencies and translating learning into workplace practices. Our focus is to ensure that employees have the right opportunities, guidance and support to realise their potential and progressively take on leadership responsibilities."
The inaugural programme was facilitated by Abhishek Joshhi, Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach and Founder of Strengths Masters, who brings over two decades of experience in leadership development, coaching and organisational transformation. The session introduced participants to strengths-based leadership, encouraging them to understand their individual capabilities and apply them effectively in the workplace.
Through the Academy, University Living aims to establish a sustained learning and development framework that supports employee growth, encourages internal leadership progression and strengthens its long-term talent pipeline.
About University Living
University Living is a global student accommodation and mobility platform that helps international students navigate accommodation and other essential aspects of their overseas education journey. Operating across 700+ cities, the platform offers access to a range of student accommodation options, including purpose-built student accommodation, private residences and homestays. Its broader ecosystem also includes services such as payments, remittances, forex and travel assistance, supporting students through different stages of their international education journey.
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