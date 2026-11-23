MENAFN - GetNews)"Licensed plumber inspects water heater for repair or replacement in Albuquerque NM"Albuquerque Water Heaters launches professional water heater repair, installation, replacement, and maintenance services in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and surrounding communities. Developed in partnership with Imagineery, the new service offers gas, electric, and tankless water heater solutions.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Nov. 23rd, 2026 - Albuquerque homeowners and businesses now have access to a new water heater service with the launch of Albuquerque Water Heaters, a company dedicated to providing professional water heater installation, repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

The new service, available online at waterheateralbuquerqu, connects residential and commercial customers with water heating solutions designed to improve efficiency, reliability, and access to hot water.

Albuquerque Water Heaters offers a comprehensive range of services for traditional tank-style and modern tankless water heating systems. These include water heater repairs, new installations, emergency water heater services, system replacements, routine maintenance, and upgrades to energy-efficient models.

The company works with gas, electric, and tankless water heaters, helping customers select equipment based on their household size, hot water demands, and budget.

Serving Albuquerque and Surrounding Communities

Albuquerque Water Heaters serves customers throughout Albuquerque and neighboring communities, including Rio Rancho, Corrales, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, North Valley, South Valley, Bernalillo, Placitas, and Los Lunas.

The service also aims to support homeowners in communities throughout Bernalillo and Sandoval counties, providing convenient access to water heater solutions across the greater metropolitan area.

With New Mexico households facing rising utility costs, energy efficiency is an important consideration when replacing older water heating equipment. Albuquerque Water Heaters helps customers explore modern systems that can reduce energy consumption while providing a dependable supply of hot water.

Focused on Reliable Water Heating Solutions

Albuquerque Water Heaters emphasizes convenient service, professional workmanship, and practical solutions for common water heating problems, including leaking tanks, inconsistent water temperatures, insufficient hot water, and aging equipment.

Homeowners interested in water heater repairs, installations, or replacement options can visit the company's website to learn more about available services and request assistance.

About Albuquerque Water Heaters

Albuquerque Water Heaters provides water heater repair, replacement, installation, and maintenance services throughout Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Lunas, and surrounding New Mexico communities. The company focuses on reliable solutions for gas, electric, and tankless water heating systems.