MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 23 (Petra) – The Ministry of Investment announced on Monday that the Council of the European Union has approved launching negotiations with Jordan on a Sustainable Investment Facilitation Agreement, following last week's Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea.

Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh said the step, noted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her address at the conference, marks a significant advance in the economic and investment partnership between the two sides and builds on joint efforts culminating in the event.

He explained that the agreement is one of the EU's new trade and investment instruments aimed at encouraging sustainable investment in partner countries to complement existing trade and partnership agreements between Jordan and the bloc.

Abu Ghazaleh said the prospective agreement focuses on developing the investment environment and creating a more attractive climate for foreign direct investment by improving regulatory procedures and enhancing transparency, which boosts investor confidence and facilitates doing business. The move falls within the framework of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership between Jordan and the EU and helps translate it into practical measures that strengthen the Kingdom's competitiveness and expand investment cooperation opportunities, he added. It follows the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership announced in January 2025, commitments reaffirmed during the Amman Summit in January 2026, and a request submitted by the investment minister to the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security last April, with negotiations expected to conclude in January 2027.

During the conference, von der Leyen praised Jordan's economic reforms aimed at opening markets and enhancing competition, stressing the importance of advancing sustainable investment facilitation negotiations to make investing in the Kingdom easier, safer, and more profitable.

She reiterated the EU's continued support for Jordan, expressing hope that the conference would mark the beginning of a new chapter of shared cooperation and prosperity between both sides.

//Petra// AA