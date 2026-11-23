MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Jared Kushner, the U.S. President's son-in-law, in a post on X.

He noted that Trump's willingness to consider Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine was a“major step forward and potential indication that it is serious about peace.”

The U.S. President's son-in-law also wrote that "Russia's willingness" to discuss such guarantees was "an important step forward and a potential sign that it is serious about peace."

"A credible Article 5-like guarantee, backed by deterrence and deconfliction arrangements, could dramatically reduce the risk of another war. President Zelensky is right that these guarantees must be specific, credible, and clearly documented. That is exactly the work Steve Witkoff and I are undertaking together," Kushner said.

He added that these would be among the most significant commitments the United States could undertake and that they "require careful consideration."

According to Kushner, Trump would have to approve any proposed guarantee, subject to constitutional and congressional procedures.

"He would take such a step only if he believed it clearly served America's national interests and the broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked," Kushner said.

For this reason, the U.S. President's son-in-law argued, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be addressed separately from the post-war European security architecture. The two issues should be considered together, he added.

Kushner also noted that European institutions and security agreements provide an important foundation, while the United States seeks to "strengthen them, identify where existing mechanisms failed to prevent this war, and develop more effective arrangements to reduce future conflict."

According to him, this would involve establishing permanent channels for consultation, crisis communication and military deconfliction, ensuring greater transparency, and introducing reciprocal measures to prevent escalation. The U.S. President's son-in-law stressed the need for a clear understanding of the intentions and commitments of all parties, as well as practical mechanisms that would remain in place even in the event of serious disagreements.

"We seek a future where Ukraine is secure, Europe is stronger, Russia has confidence that NATO is not seeking confrontation, and NATO and its partners have confidence that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors," Kushner wrote.

To achieve this, clear statements of intent must be backed by credible and verifiable commitments, and any framework must ensure the sovereignty and independent decision-making of all participating countries, the post said.

Kushner noted that Ukraine needs a credible, long-term plan for prosperity, including reforms aimed at strengthening its institutions, economy, and self-reliance.

"The substantial commitments by America and Europe must be matched by Ukraine's commitment to its own success," he wrote.

Zelensky says Ukraine not yet received official security guarantees equivalent toarticle 5

The U.S. President's son-in-law said that over the coming weeks, through private conversations and multilateral discussions, the United States intends to work with Ukraine, European partners, and Russia to seek a shared understanding of this security architecture.

He added that developing a framework with clear commitments, reciprocal obligations, and credible implementation would give us“greater confidence that everyone is prepared to take the steps necessary for peace."

"Nothing is agreed until it is agreed," Kushner stressed.

At the same time, he noted that the willingness to negotiate these historic issues "creates an important opportunity to stop the bloodshed."

"Our goal is a sovereign, secure, prosperous and free Ukraine, a stronger and more stable Europe, and a lasting peace built on arrangements that make another war far less likely. That is the work ahead of us," Kushner wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had not yet officially been offered Article 5-like security guarantee, which provides for a collective response to aggression.