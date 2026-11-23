MENAFN - UkrinForm) Horodovenko said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Is the Constitutional Court facing a difficult situation with only 12 judges remaining? Absolutely. Operating at the minimum quorum required for the Grand Chamber creates significant procedural risks. Each judge bears a double responsibility to ensure that consideration of cases does not come to a halt. However, the constitutional justice system should not depend on whether one or two judges are physically able to attend a hearing," he said.

According to Horodovenko, before his retirement, the Constitutional Court updated its internal procedures to prevent delays in the reassignment of cases. The Court's ability to hear cases also depends on the timely fulfillment of constitutional obligations by the appointing authorities: the Verkhovna Rada, the Congress of Judges of Ukraine, and the President of Ukraine.

"Selection procedures are ongoing, and filling the vacant positions as soon as possible is a matter not only of the Constitutional Court's effectiveness but also of the resilience of the rule of law during wartime," he said.

Under the Law of Ukraine "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine," the Grand Chamber is authorized to consider submissions provided that it has at least 12 judges.

The Court's two existing senates are authorized to consider constitutional complaints provided that at least six judges participate.

With Horodovenko's nine-year term having expired, the Second Senate is now left with only five judges. Consequently, it has lost the quorum required to consider constitutional complaints.

While the Constitutional Court is supposed to have 18 judges, it currently has only 12. Six positions remain vacant.

The Court also has neither a Chairperson nor a Deputy Chairperson. As a result, the duties of the Court's Chairperson are being performed by Oleksandr Petryshyn, the senior judge by age.

The Advisory Group of Experts is responsible for selecting candidates for Constitutional Court judge positions. It announced that on July 9, 2026, it had submitted documents to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy concerning nine candidates who had passed the assessment for two vacant Constitutional Court positions allocated to Parliament.

Ukrinform asked Vasyl Nimchenko, Acting Head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Legal Policy, when Parliament might appoint the two judges.

He said that on November 11, the Committee had interviewed nine candidates for the two vacant Constitutional Court positions allocated to Parliament.

Following the interviews, eight candidates were recommended for appointment as Constitutional Court judges, while one was not.

Nimchenko expressed hope that, following a meeting of the parliamentary conciliation council, the issue of appointing Constitutional Court judges would be placed on Parliament's agenda in the near future.

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According to the Advisory Group of Experts, two vacancies remain under the quota allocated to the Congress of Judges of Ukraine. The group has completed its assessment of candidates and submitted documents concerning five candidates to the Council of Judges of Ukraine on August 28 this year. The issue of electing two new Constitutional Court judges may be placed on the agenda of the next Congress of Judges of Ukraine.

One more Constitutional Court position allocated to the President remains vacant. The competitive selection process for this position is still underway.

In addition, applications have opened for candidates seeking to fill one Constitutional Court position allocated to Parliament, which became vacant following Horodovenko's retirement.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 27, 2025, the Constitutional Court lost its quorum following the simultaneous retirement of three judges – Viktor Kryvenko, Volodymyr Moisyk, and Viktor Kolisnyk – and was unable to hold hearings of the Grand Chamber and the Second Senate.