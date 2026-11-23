MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Italy can offer Azerbaijan high-quality products and services in the construction, agri-food, engineering and railway sectors, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani said.

He made the remarks during the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

Tajani said he was aware of Azerbaijan's investments, particularly in the railway sector, as well as its plans to develop new infrastructure.

"We can offer advanced technologies, quality and extensive experience. In Italy, high-speed rail transport has become a convenient means of travel not only for citizens but also for tourists and businesspeople visiting our country," he noted.

The minister also highlighted Italy's capabilities in the submarine cable sector, noting that Italian companies were ready to provide high-quality products and services.

According to Tajani, there are also significant opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in the defence and energy sectors.

"Italy can offer you high-quality products and services that will contribute to the development of your respective sectors and the well-being of your citizens, while also strengthening the existing friendly relations between our countries," he added.