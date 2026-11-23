MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (NNN-SANA) -- Smartphone shipments in West Asia plunged 29 per cent year-on-year to 10.7 million units in the third quarter of 2026 as rising component costs, weak consumer demand and a shortage of affordable devices weighed on the market, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing research firm Omdia.

Weaker demand during the summer holiday and travel season, geopolitical uncertainty and cautious restocking by distributors compounded the downturn, according to Omdia.

Manufacturers have responded to persistent cost pressures by tightening inventory management and becoming more selective about which lower-priced smartphones they support.

Omdia analyst Manish Praveenkumar said smartphones in West Asia were becoming more expensive as higher component costs eroded profit margins on budget devices.

As a result, manufacturers are scaling back their ranges of low-cost models and shifting their focus towards more profitable smartphones, making affordable options increasingly scarce.

Samsung strengthened its position as the region's leading smartphone manufacturer, increasing its market share to 45 per cent from 34 per cent a year earlier.

Xiaomi regained second place, while Apple increased its market share to 12 per cent despite a decline in shipments.

Honor, meanwhile, posted its first double-digit decline in shipments in three years, ending a prolonged period of growth.

--NNN-SANA