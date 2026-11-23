MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Belgium is facing widespread transport disruptions on Monday as three major trade unions stage a national demonstration in Brussels against the federal government's austerity measures and the rising cost of living, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

All flights departing from Belgian airports have been cancelled, while public transport services across the country are experiencing significant disruptions, according to public broadcaster RTBF.

The demonstration, organised by the Christian CSC (ACV), the socialist FGTB (ABVV) and the liberal union Synova, comes as federal budget negotiations resume.

The unions have called for a“major citizens' mobilisation”, urging workers, students, pensioners, civil society organisations and other citizens to join the protest.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is scheduled to meet King Philippe on Monday as the government continues its efforts to reach an agreement on the federal budget.

The unions are protesting against the policies of the federal government's so-called Arizona coalition, particularly measures they say will increase the cost of living and undermine workers' rights.

They have expressed concerns about rising housing, energy, fuel, food and public transport costs, as well as the risk of job losses amid an increase in corporate restructuring and bankruptcies.

The unions have also criticised several proposed government measures amid ongoing federal budget negotiations.

Protesters are gathering from 10 am local time (0900 GMT) at Brussels-North railway station, where speeches are scheduled.

The march will then follow the city's inner ring road towards Brussels-South railway station.

The previous national demonstration, held on Oct 9 and organised by the CSC and FGTB, attracted between 30,000 and 50,000 participants.

In Brussels, public transport operator STIB/MIVB has reported major disruptions. Only two of the capital's four metro lines are operating, lines 1 and 5.

In Flanders, around 60 per cent of buses and trams operated by De Lijn are running, according to the company.

Disruptions are particularly severe in the provinces of Antwerp and Flemish Brabant, where nearly half of bus and tram services have been suspended.

In Wallonia, public transport operator LETEC has also reported significant disruptions. Nearly half of the scheduled journeys on its network have been cancelled.

--NNN-ANADOLU