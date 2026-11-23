MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Night temperatures dropped further across the Kashmir Valley, with Pahalgam recording a minimum of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar also slipped below the freezing point, officials said on Monday.

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According to the Meteorological Department, Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, down from minus 2.0 degrees Celsius recorded the previous night.

Srinagar city registered a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 0.0 degrees Celsius a day earlier, while Qazigund recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius compared to 0.0 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered minus 2.0 degrees Celsius compared to minus 2.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kokernag also witnessed a decline in night temperature, recording 1.5 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, night temperatures remained largely stable, with Jammu city and Katra both recording 10.4 degrees Celsius, marginally down from 10.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

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Banihal, however, witnessed a significant rise in minimum temperature, recording 9.1 degrees Celsius against 1.9 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Read Also J&K To Remain Dry Till Nov-End: MeT River Levels Dip Across Kashmir, Jhelum Runs Low

The latest readings indicate intensifying cold conditions across the Kashmir Valley, while night temperatures in the Jammu region remained comparatively stable.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir till November 30.