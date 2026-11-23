MENAFN - Pressat)– Fleur Telecom, part of the Telecom Acquisitions Ltd group (TAL), has acquired the majority of the business and assets of Italk Affiliate Telecommunications (Italk) from administration.

Italk's customers transferred to Fleur Telecom on 20 November 2026. They keep the same prices, terms and network, and do not need to take any action.

The deal adds circa 13,000 customers to Fleur Telecom, which already serves around 30,000 customers a month. Across all its brands, TAL now supports more than 90,000 customers a month.

Background

Administrator Moorfields Advisory reported that Italk has provided phone line and broadband services to home customers from its Brighton base since 2007. At its peak, it served around 25,000 customers across the UK and employed more than 90 full-time staff.

In recent years, the business faced rising costs, more customers falling behind on payments in the cost-of-living crisis, and delays on costly projects that did not deliver. These caused cash flow problems, and in October 2024 Italk entered a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to repay its creditors over five years.

With turnover still falling and costs rising, Italk entered administration on 28 August 2026. Andy Pear and Richard Keley of Moorfields Advisory were appointed joint administrators. Italk continued trading while business restructuring specialist Hilco Global ran a sale process on the administrators' behalf, attracting considerable interest.

What they said

TAL CEO Nigel Barnett said: "Italk was a long-established business with an excellent reputation, and it's based just down the road from us. Over the years, staff have often moved between our two companies, so this feels like a natural fit.

"Despite tough market conditions, we continue to grow year on year, employ great people and invest in our systems, including new AI solutions.

“I would like to personally welcome all Italk customers to Fleur Telecom. They will stay on the same prices, terms and conditions, and their service stays on the same network, with no interruption. The only change is that Fleur Telecom will now manage their account. Every customer will also be offered an app to manage their account and service.

“We have vast experience in the broadband supply arena, and we're here to help whenever you need us,” he added.

Andy Pear, Partner at Moorfields Advisory and Joint Administrator, said: "We are pleased to have concluded the sale of Italk's business and assets to Telecom Acquisitions following a comprehensive marketing process.

"Our priority throughout the administration has been to maintain continuity of service for customers while seeking a purchaser for the business and assets. The transaction with Telecom Acquisitions provides that continuity, with customers transferring to an established operator in the sector.

"We would like to thank the Italk team, Hilco Global, law firm Burges Salmon and all those involved for their cooperation and support throughout the administration and sale process."

Customers with questions can contact Fleur Telecom on 0333 320 4020 or visit . Personal contact [email protected]

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Telecom Acquisitions Ltd

Telecom Acquisitions Ltd (TAL) is a Horsham-based holding company whose brands include Home Telecom, Fleur Telecom, Eclipse Broadband and Earth Broadband. Together they support more than 90,000 customers across the UK every month, with all support staff based in the UK.

TAL is not tied to a single network, so claims to offer the best available service at any UK address. It works with major providers including BT Openreach, TalkTalk, Sky, Vodafone and Virgin, as well as alternative networks such as CityFibre, Freedom Fibre, KCOM and others.

The group has more than 25,000 Trustpilot reviews, and its leading brand, Home Telecom, is rated 4.7.

About Fleur Telecom

Fleur Telecom has been established for more than 15 years and serves around 40,000 customers a month. Some of its customers, who joined through acquisitions, have been with the business for more than 25 years.



Media contact

Nigel Barnett. [email protected]