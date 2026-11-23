November 2026..// Zafiro Hotels operates nine four-star hotels across Mallorca and Menorca. Seven of these properties are particularly suited for families: Zafiro Bahía, Zafiro Cala Mesquida, Zafiro Can Picafort, Zafiro Mallorca, Zafiro Palmanova, Zafiro Tropic, and Zafiro Menorca.

Across the collection, families can choose from spacious suites and apartments, and premium facilities such as children's swimming pools, kids' clubs and supervised activities, all-inclusive dining options and sports facilities, with selected resorts also offering adults-only swimming pools, spas, swim-up suites and private gardens.

Led by sisters Antonia and María Plomer, representing the second generation of a Mallorcan hotelier family, Mallorca-based Zafiro Hotels combines family-friendly accommodation and thoughtfully designed facilities with prime locations close to some of Mallorca and Menorca's most popular beaches and resorts.

At a Glance: Zafiro Family Hotels

Number of family hotels within the four star collection: Seven

Mallorca: Six hotels

Menorca: One hotel

Destinations: Playa de Muro, Cala Mesquida, Can Picafort, Palmanova, Puerto de Alcudia, Santa Ponça and Cala'n Bosch

Children's facilities: Kids' clubs, children's pools, playgrounds and supervised entertainment available at selected hotels

Adults-only facilities: Adults-only pools and relaxation areas available at selected hotels

Dining: All-inclusive options available

Accommodation: Suites and apartments, including selected swim-up, private-garden and private-pool accommodation

Best for: Family holidays and multi-generational holidays in Mallorca and Menorca

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Where to stay: Seven four-star family hotels in Mallorca and Menorca

From beachfront resorts with extensive children's facilities to properties better suited to active and multi-generational escapes, each Zafiro hotel offers something slightly different for families.

Zafiro Bahía

Location: Playa de Muro, Mallorca

Best for: Beachfront family holidays with facilities for every age

Key facilities: Six swimming pools including pirate ship pool and family pool with a Wet Bubble, children's clubs for ages 4 to 15, playground, spa and sports facilities, suites with private pools, two bedroom suites for up to six guests, equipped kitchens and an all-inclusive option

Set directly on Playa de Muro beach, Zafiro Bahía combines a prime beachfront setting with extensive facilities for children and adults. Families can enjoy six swimming pools, including a children's Pirate Ship Pool and main pool with Wet Bubble, alongside Mini, Maxi and Teeny Clubs for ages four to 15. For adults, there is an Oasis 18+ Pool, indoor spa pool and spa with sauna, Turkish bath and treatment rooms, plus tennis, basketball and multi-sports facilities.

Zafiro Cala Mesquida

Location: Cala Mesquida, Mallorca

Best for: Families wanting a beach holiday with plenty of resort entertainment

Key facilities: Children's pirate pool and slides, Wet Bubble Pool, children's clubs, spa and all-inclusive dining, suites for up to six guests with options including a kitchen, private garden, pool or jacuzzi

Located beside Cala Mesquida beach and surrounded by protected natural landscapes, Zafiro Cala Mesquida is well suited to families looking to combine time by the sea with an activity-filled resort stay. Facilities include a children's pool with pirate ship and slides, a main pool with Wet Bubble, Oasis Pool, Chill-Out Pool and indoor swimming pool. The resort also offers dedicated children's clubs, sports and entertainment, a spa and an all-inclusive option with international and Mediterranean dining and children's menus.

Zafiro Can Picafort

Location: Can Picafort, Mallorca

Best for: Active families and children who love pools and water activities

Key facilities: Pirate Ship Pool, Pendulum water slide, Kids Zone, sports facilities and recently renovated suites in 2026

Designed with active families in mind, Zafiro Can Picafort offers an extensive choice of swimming, sporting and entertainment facilities close to Playa de Muro. Highlights include a main pool with Wet Bubble, children's Pirate Ship Pool, Pendulum water slide pool and Kids Zone with a playground, slides and bouncy castle. Families can also make use of mini-golf, a multi-sports court and activities including aerobics, aquagym and water games. Accommodation ranges from swim-up and private-garden suites to penthouses with private rooftop Jacuzzis, alongside newly renovated suites

Zafiro Mallorca

Location: Can Picafort, Mallorca

Best for: Multi-generational families and larger groups

Key facilities: 10,000m2 of gardens, children's clubs, family pools, Oasis 18+ Pool and accommodation sleeping up to six, all-inclusive dining option and the hotel added a new Italian a la carte restaurant in 2026. Suites with private jacuzzis, private pools and two bedroom connecting suites

Set within more than 10,000m2 of Mediterranean gardens, Zafiro Mallorca offers plenty of space for families travelling across generations. The Kids Zone includes a children's pool with slides and pirate ship, Wet Bubble Pool, playground and dedicated Mini, Maxi and Teeny Clubs. Adults have a separate Oasis 18+ Pool with Bali beds and an indoor spa, while accommodation includes family apartments sleeping up to six, connecting suites, private-pool suites and swim-up options.

Zafiro Palmanova

Location: Palmanova, Mallorca

Best for: Families wanting children's entertainment alongside dedicated adult relaxation

Key facilities: Children's clubs, pirate pool, Oasis 18+ Pool, spa and family apartments with kitchens

Five minutes from Palmanova beach, Zafiro Palmanova balances family-friendly facilities with dedicated spaces for adults. Children can enjoy a pool with slides and a pirate ship, Mini and Maxi Clubs, workshops, treasure hunts, sports and evening entertainment. For adults, there is an Oasis 18+ Pool and indoor spa with a jet pool, sauna and Jacuzzi, alongside a gym and guided fitness classes. Family suites and apartments include private balconies or terraces and fully equipped kitchens.

Zafiro Tropic

Location: Puerto de Alcudia, Mallorca

Best for: Active families and cycling enthusiasts

Key facilities: Five swimming pools, children's entertainment, cycling station, gym and multi-sports activities, spacious suites for families of up to six guests, including swim-up options and suites with equipped kitchens

Located in Puerto de Alcudia, Zafiro Tropic is particularly suited to families looking to combine pool time with an active holiday. Its five swimming pools include a semi-Olympic pool, Wet Bubble Pool, children's pool with slides and pirate ship, and an adults-only Oasis 18+ Pool. Younger guests have dedicated entertainment, while adults can make use of the cycling station, gym, multi-sports activities and indoor spa pool. Spacious family suites are complemented by an all-inclusive option. Zafiro Tropic is also the official hotel of Zafiro IRONMAN 70.3 Alcudia-Mallorca

Zafiro Menorca

Location: Cala'n Bosch, Menorca

Best for: Multi-generational families looking for space, flexibility and a quieter island escape

Key facilities: Spacious apartments, children's pirate pool, kids' club, Wet Bubble Pool and swim-up accommodation

Set in a peaceful residential area of Cala'n Bosch, 900 metres from the beach and around 10 minutes from Ciutadella, Zafiro Menorca combines a relaxed setting with practical family facilities. Its 172 apartments measure approximately 46m2, sleep up to two adults and two children, and feature fully equipped kitchens, with selected options offering swim-up access or private gardens. Children have a dedicated pool with slides and a pirate ship, Wet Bubble Pool, playground and complimentary kids' club for ages four to 11, making the property particularly well suited to multi-generational stays.

More than a hotel stay: Helping families discover the Balearic Islands

Zafiro Hotels' approach to family holidays extends beyond its hotel facilities, with a dedicated online magazine offering inspiration and practical advice to help guests plan their time in Mallorca and Menorca.

Highlights include:

Three natural attractions in Mallorca to explore with children

A family guide to visiting Palma Aquarium

Discovering Cala Galdana, one of Menorca's best beaches for children

Which Zafiro hotel should you choose for a family holiday in Mallorca?

How to choose the best room when travelling with the family

Recognised for excellence and community commitment

Zafiro Hotels' commitment to delivering memorable guest experiences has been recognised through a number of industry accolades. Twelve of its hotels have received Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice awards, placing them among the platform's top 10% of hotels worldwide.

The group is also committed to supporting the communities in which it operates. Among its charitable initiatives is an annual donation to Sonrisa Médica, an organisation bringing entertainment and emotional support to children in hospitals across the Balearic Islands.

Frequently asked questions about Zafiro Hotels' family resorts

What are the best Zafiro family hotels in Mallorca?

Zafiro offers seven four-star hotels in Mallorca, with different options depending on the type of family holiday. Zafiro Bahía and Zafiro Cala Mesquida are particularly suited to beach-focused stays, while Zafiro Can Picafort and Zafiro Tropic offer extensive facilities for active families. Zafiro Mallorca is especially well suited to larger and multi-generational families.

What is the best Zafiro family hotel in Menorca?

Zafiro Menorca in Cala'n Bosch, near Ciutadella, is the group's four-star family hotel on the island. It offers spacious 46m2 apartments with fully equipped kitchens, a children's pirate-ship pool, Wet Bubble Pool and a complimentary kids' club for children aged four to 11.

Do Zafiro Hotels have kids' clubs?

Yes. Zafiro's family resorts offer children's clubs and supervised activities, with selected Mallorca properties featuring Mini Club for ages four to seven, Maxi Club for ages eight to 11 and Teeny Club for ages 12 to 15. Zafiro Menorca has a complimentary kids' club for children aged four to 11. Zafiro Rey Don Jaime does not have a dedicated kids' club.

Do Zafiro Hotels offer all-inclusive family holidays?

Yes. All-inclusive options are available at all of the four-star Zafiro properties in Mallorca and Menorca, giving families the option to include meals and drinks within their stay.

Which Zafiro Hotels have pirate pools for children?

All seven of the family-friendly resorts within the four-star collection feature dedicated children's pools with pirate ships, slides or other water features. These include Zafiro Bahía, Zafiro Cala Mesquida, Zafiro Can Picafort, Zafiro Mallorca, Zafiro Palmanova, Zafiro Tropic and Zafiro Menorca.

Which Zafiro family hotels are closest to the beach?

Zafiro Bahía is set directly on Playa de Muro, while Zafiro Cala Mesquida is located alongside Cala Mesquida beach. Zafiro Rey Don Jaime is just one minute from Santa Ponça beach and Zafiro Palmanova is around five minutes from Palmanova beach. In Menorca, Zafiro Menorca is approximately 900 metres from the beach at Cala'n Bosch.

Are Zafiro Hotels suitable for multi-generational family holidays?

Yes. Zafiro Mallorca and Zafiro Menorca are particularly well suited to multi-generational stays, combining spacious family accommodation with facilities for different age groups. Children have dedicated pools, clubs and activities, while adults can enjoy quieter spaces, spa facilities and areas designed for relaxation.

Do Zafiro family hotels have adults-only areas?

Yes. Several Zafiro hotels combine family facilities with dedicated adults-only spaces. These include Oasis 18+ pools and relaxation areas at Zafiro Bahía, Zafiro Mallorca, Zafiro Palmanova and Zafiro Tropic. Zafiro Rey Don Jaime also has an adults-only rooftop Skypool and an 18+ spa.

Which Zafiro Hotels offer family apartments with kitchens?

Zafiro Menorca offers spacious apartments with fully equipped kitchens, accommodating up to two adults and two children. Zafiro Palmanova also offers family suites and apartments with fully equipped kitchens, making these properties particularly practical for families looking for greater flexibility during their stay.

Which Zafiro Hotels have swim-up accommodation?

Families looking for direct pool access can choose swim-up accommodation at selected Zafiro properties. Zafiro Can Picafort offers swim-up suites, while Zafiro Mallorca has swim-up accommodation among its family room options. Zafiro Menorca also offers selected apartments with direct swim-up pool access.

Are baby cots available in all the hotels? And high chairs?

Yes, all the hotels have free cots and high chairs for bookings made direct on the website and at Zafiro Palace Collection hotels. For bookings not made on the website, these amenities cost €4 per day. Guests can book a Baby Pack with a cot, high chair and pushchair for €8 per day.

Are the entertainment activities free?

Yes, the activities and the use of the facilities are completely free. Only certain activities operated by third parties are not free, such as excursions. Others that include extra materials, such as t-shirt painting, may require the payment of a supplement of around €6 to €10. Guests will always be told in advance by the entertainment team if there is a supplement.

My child is under 4 years of age. Can he/she use the Mini Club?

Yes, boys and girls of all ages are welcome in our kids clubs. Children under 4 years of age can use the Mini Club but must always be accompanied by an adult. Other children can use the Mini Club (ages 4 to 7), Maxi Club (8 to 11) and Teeny Club (12 to 15) depending on their age. Children over 4 years of age may be supervised by the monitors provided written permission has been given in advance. The supervision schedule will be defined by the monitors, but is generally not available after 1pm.

Discover the Zafiro Hotels family collection: /en/experiences/families

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About Zafiro Hotels

Zafiro Hotels is a family-owned hospitality company based in Mallorca, Spain, led by sisters Antonia and María Plomer. The group operates hotels across Mallorca and Menorca in Spain's Balearic Islands. Its portfolio comprises three five-star Zafiro Palace Collection hotels, two Zafiro Boutique Collection hotels and nine four-star Zafiro Hotels.

The four-star Zafiro Hotels collection includes eight family-focused resorts offering suites and apartments, swimming pools, children's facilities, dining and leisure facilities and one adults-only property, while the Zafiro Palace Collection provides five-star resort experiences.