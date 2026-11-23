The documentary, Khadija Amin, Where Are My Children?, received the award on Saturday, November 21, in the Spanish city of Igualada. Produced by Tech Brands Stories and Movistar Plus+, the film was directed by Vanessa Hernández and Pablo Deus. It was selected from four nominated productions in the gender equality category.

The documentary follows Afghan journalist Khadija Amin's efforts to reunite with her three children after being separated from them following her divorce and departure from Afghanistan. It also examines a form of domestic violence in which children are used as a means of exerting emotional pressure and control over mothers.

Speaking after receiving the award, Amin said the documentary represents the experiences of thousands of women who have suffered domestic violence. She dedicated the recognition to mothers who have been separated from their children and are waiting for the opportunity to see them again.

Amin also linked the recognition to the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, where restrictions imposed by the Taliban have severely limited their access to education, employment and public life. She said Afghan women continue to raise their voices internationally in an effort to ensure their experiences are heard.

She described the award as belonging to all mothers who are waiting to be reunited with their children, making the recognition a tribute to women whose experiences of separation and family violence often remain overlooked.

Amin previously worked as a journalist and news presenter for Afghanistan's national broadcaster. Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, she was barred from working at the broadcaster and subsequently left the country. She is now a refugee in Spain, according to Spanish media reports.

The 24th Zoom Awards, held from November 18 to 21 in Igualada and Barcelona, recognise productions across television and digital platforms. This year's ceremony presented 14 awards and attracted more than 300 audiovisual professionals. The festival received 137 submissions, from which 56 projects were selected.

The award for Amin's documentary was presented outside the festival's main competition categories, under its recognition for the best television format promoting gender equality.