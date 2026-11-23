MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is exploring opportunities to introduce new energy storage technologies and improve the resilience of the country's power system, SOCAR Vice President Afgan Isayev said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, existing power grids cannot accommodate unlimited amounts of electricity from variable-output renewable energy sources, making grid modernization necessary.

"In this regard, technologies such as sodium-ion and vanadium flow batteries are being considered. Energy storage systems play an important role in enabling the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids," he said.

He also highlighted the development of sodium-ion batteries in China, noting that the technology could become more affordable due to the widespread availability of sodium and have a lower environmental impact than lithium batteries.

According to SOCAR's vice president, the company is exploring opportunities to integrate such technologies into Azerbaijan's national power system in cooperation with AREA, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and Azerenergy OJSC, the country's electricity transmission system operator.

In addition, Isayev highlighted the potential of grid-forming inverters, which provide additional flexibility and help improve power grid stability.

He also spoke about the possible use of microgrids in industrial parks being established across various regions of Azerbaijan, particularly in areas where connecting to the main power grid is challenging.

According to Isayev, microgrids could represent the next stage in the development of energy infrastructure, ensuring energy independence for industrial zones and residential areas.