MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw another week of heavy withdrawals, with net outflows totaling. That figure marked the funds' third-largest weekly outflow since they began trading in January 2024, according to SoSoValue data.

The pullbacks extended the broader pattern of selling pressure across multiple weeks: investors withdrew $4.34 billion over four consecutive weeks, leaving year-to-date net outflows at roughly $3.8 billion. BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) was the main driver of the latest decline.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.79 billion in net outflows last week, the third-largest weekly total since January 2024. $2.61 billion in net outflows in the week ended Feb. 28, 2025 remains the largest, per SoSoValue. Investors pulled out a net $4.34 billion over the prior four straight weeks, bringing year-to-date outflows to about $3.8 billion. IBIT accounted for ~$1.37 billion -about 76% of last week's total net outflows. IBIT set new single-day outflow highs in a two-day span, with $541.1 million on Thursday and $544.7 million on Friday.

Key takeawaysAnother week of withdrawals hits the spot ETF complex

SoSoValue's weekly tracking shows last week ended with $1.79 billion in net outflows across US spot Bitcoin ETFs. The next comparison point is stark: the week ended Feb. 28, 2025 logged $2.61 billion in outflows, the largest weekly total since trading started.

Last week's outflows ranked second only to that record period, and the data also shows near-continuity in selling pressure. The week ended June 26 finished with about $2 million more in net outflows than last week, based on the reported daily figures.

For market participants, persistent ETF outflows matter because they can translate into reduced demand for spot Bitcoin exposure through regulated vehicles. While prices can be influenced by many factors, sustained outflows often signal that incremental investors are stepping back-even if short-term trading activity remains active.

IBIT absorbs most of the outflow pressure

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) was responsible for the majority of the latest withdrawals. The fund accounted for $1.37 billion -roughly 76% of last week's total net outflows.

That concentration is reflected in the fund's recent daily performance as well. On Thursday, IBIT recorded $541.1 million in outflows, topping its prior daily high of $528.3 million set on Jan. 30. It then surpassed that mark again on Friday, posting $544.7 million in net outflows. Combined, the two days brought outflows to about $1.09 billion, with Cointelegraph reporting on the new records.

When one flagship ETF accounts for most of the week's net outflow, it can tighten the linkage between broader sentiment and a single product's flows. In practical terms, observers should watch whether IBIT's outflow pace slows-or whether the pattern continues across other funds.

Year-to-date pressure remains heavy

The outflow story is not confined to one isolated week. SoSoValue data indicates investors withdrew a net $4.34 billion over four consecutive weeks. That activity has pushed year-to-date net outflows to roughly $3.8 billion.

November's picture is also consistent with the broader trend. Net outflows across US spot Bitcoin ETFs totaled $4.14 billion through Friday, which is about 8% below June's record of $4.51 billion, referenced in prior Cointelegraph coverage.

Importantly, this comparison highlights how quickly the ETF market can shift into large-scale withdrawal cycles. Even if flows later stabilize, the cumulative impact on year-to-date totals is still meaningful for investors tracking adoption through these products.

Bitcoin's price swings underscore the gap between flows and trading

While ETF outflows were prominent, Bitcoin's spot price also showed notable intraday movement during the weekend. Bitcoin fell to just above $55,000 on Saturday before recovering above $60,000 later that day, according to CoinGecko price tracking.

Separately, crypto trader Merlijn The Trader said Sunday that Bitcoin had fallen below the lowest band on the Rainbow Chart, a color-coded model intended to track Bitcoin's long-term price trend. While models like this are not guarantees, they often influence short-horizon narratives among traders looking for signals around trend changes.

Together, the ETF data and the price volatility underline a tension many readers watch: flows into regulated spot products do not always move in lockstep with the market's short-term price action. In the near term, traders may still react to liquidity conditions and broader risk sentiment, even as longer-cycle capital allocation through ETFs appears cautious.

Investors and traders will likely focus next on whether IBIT's outflow intensity eases and whether subsequent weekly totals show any reversal versus the multi-week withdrawal streak-especially as Bitcoin's price continues to swing around key psychological levels.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.