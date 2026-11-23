MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drawing on More Than 75 Cumulative Years of Wood Door Expertise, the Company Combines Its Own Manufacturing Capabilities, Retail Partnerships, and U.S. Distribution to Serve North American Markets.

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Crest Building Products (PCBP), a North American supplier specializing in solid wood entry doors, interior doors, and door hardware, is strengthening its market presence through an integrated business model that connects its own manufacturing operations in China with U.S. warehousing, retail distribution, and wholesale supply capabilities.









Building on Decades of Wood Door Expertise

With more than 75 cumulative years of experience in building, designing, and engineering wood doors, PCBP brings extensive industry knowledge to the North American residential door market.

The company operates its own manufacturing facility in China, where its products are produced under established quality control processes. By maintaining direct involvement in manufacturing and supply chain management, PCBP supports consistent product quality, reliable production, and dependable supply for its North American customers.

A Comprehensive Portfolio of Door Solutions

PCBP offers a diverse selection of residential door products, including solid wood entry doors, solid wood interior doors, solid Shaker interior doors, French doors, glass-panel Shaker doors, louver doors, sliding barn doors, and complementary door hardware.

Its solid wood entry door collections feature Alder and Mahogany, with designs ranging from Rustic and Craftsman to Traditional, Contemporary, Cottage, and Dutch styles. Interior door collections offer a variety of designs and configurations for different residential spaces.

Among its featured products is the WA51 Alder Speakeasy Entry Door, a signature design combining the natural character of Alder wood with a distinctive Speakeasy opening. It reflects the company's focus on distinctive wood door designs and craftsmanship.









WA51 Alder Speakeasy Entry Door

Pacific Pride: The Company's Primary Product Brand

Pacific Pride is PCBP's primary product brand, featured across its product packaging and brand materials. It represents the company's commitment to quality, product variety, and practical door solutions for North American homes.

PCBP also serves major retail platforms through channel-specific product brands, including

Together with its direct online storefront,

Southern California Operations Strengthen Retail Fulfillment

PCBP recently relocated its U.S. operations from Seattle, Washington, to Southern California, strengthening its ability to serve retail partners and customers across the region.

The move brings the company closer to its retail partner, Contractors' Warehouse, enabling more responsive store replenishment, inventory coordination, and order fulfillment.

PCBP's Southern California warehouse manages inventory, order processing, packaging, and shipping. Orders from The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Contractors' Warehouse are fulfilled directly from the company's warehouse, supporting retail distribution and timely store replenishment.

In addition to fulfilling its own retail and Shopify storefront orders, PCBP provides third-party dropshipping and fulfillment services for business partners. Dedicated customer service personnel assist with product inquiries, order coordination, shipment tracking, and delivery-related questions.

In-stock online orders are typically dispatched within 48 hours.









Southern California Warehouse, Inventory and Shipping Operations

Direct Factory Supply for North American Wholesale Partners

Beyond retail distribution, PCBP serves door distributors and brand owners across the United States and Canada through direct-from-factory supply.

Its manufacturing operations support bulk and container-volume orders, providing professional partners with access to a broad product portfolio and an established supply chain.

By combining U.S.-based inventory and fulfillment with direct factory shipments, PCBP offers complementary supply solutions for retail and wholesale customers across the North American door market.







Pacific Pride Product Packaging and Prepared Shipments

Moving Forward

PCBP will continue to strengthen its Pacific Pride brand, manufacturing capabilities, and North American distribution network, with a focus on product quality, operational efficiency, and long-term relationships with retail and wholesale partners.

To explore its product collections and learn more about the company, visit PCBP.com.

About Pacific Crest Building Products

Pacific Crest Building Products (PCBP) is a North American supplier of solid wood entry doors, interior doors, barn doors, and related hardware. Through its Pacific Pride brand, retail channel partnerships, manufacturing operations in China, and U.S. fulfillment network, PCBP serves homeowners and professional customers throughout North America.

CONTACT: Katie Li,...