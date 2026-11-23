MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India's protein market is set to expand at a 6.3% CAGR through 2032, while microbial proteins advance at 7.75% amid demand for alternative sources.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the India protein market size is expected to increase from $ 1.73 billion in 2027 to $ 2.35 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2027–2032. Market volume is projected to rise from 327.3 thousand tons in 2026 and 345 thousand tons in 2027 to 448.8 thousand tons by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth is supported by the integration of protein into everyday foods, including enriched atta and plant-based idli-dosa batter, alongside the expansion of single-serve supplement formats and investments in domestic whey processing.

Key Growth Factors

Protein Fortification Extends Consumption Beyond Supplements

Protein-enriched atta and plant-based idli-dosa batter are bringing protein consumption into familiar Indian meals rather than limiting it to dedicated nutrition products. This shift creates opportunities for ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers to incorporate protein into staple categories and reach consumers across more eating occasions.

Convenient Formats Broaden Access to Protein Nutrition

Single-serve sachets extend the availability of protein products across different consumption occasions. Their inclusion alongside ready-to-drink protein shakes and bars reflects a market opportunity in formats that make protein supplementation easier to incorporate into everyday routines.

Domestic Dairy Processing Strengthens Whey Ingredient Development

Investments in whey protein processing by dairy businesses are creating additional opportunities to develop protein ingredients from domestic milk-processing operations. Projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu illustrate how dairy producers can connect ingredient extraction with their own food manufacturing requirements and potential B2B and B2C sales channels.

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“India's protein market is moving beyond conventional supplement consumption as manufacturers introduce protein into familiar staples and convenient formats. At the same time, domestic whey-processing investments are becoming strategically relevant as international supply disruptions expose the cost pressures faced by supplement brands, highlighting the importance of ingredient sourcing and formulation flexibility,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Regional Outlook

Northern India combines dairy-ingredient manufacturing with urban demand channels for finished protein supplements. Calpro Specialties operates a dairy-processing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, using ultrafiltration and nanofiltration to produce dairy ingredients, while protein-powder supplement uptake is associated with urban centers and fitness clubs in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Lucknow.

Western India's opportunity is linked to Gujarat's cooperative dairy infrastructure. Banas Dairy has invested in whey protein processing alongside milk-powder and paneer facilities, while its Palanpur operations include protein-processing capabilities for value-added products such as high-protein lassi and buttermilk. These applications connect ingredient production with the cooperative's own dairy product portfolio.

Southern India's development is linked to Milky Mist's planned whey protein concentrate facility at Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. The company ordered the plant in September 2026, with operations expected after a 15-to-18-month commissioning period; its intended applications include internal consumption as well as B2B and B2C channels.

Segment Insights

The India Protein Market Report is segmented by:

Source: Animal, Plant, and Microbial.

Form: Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates, and Other Forms.



Application: Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements and Sports Nutrition, and Personal Care and Cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes global ingredient suppliers and nutrition-focused companies alongside Indian businesses involved in protein processing and food applications. Domestic dairy investments in whey processing add another dimension to competition by connecting ingredient manufacturing with established dairy production and potential downstream sales channels.

Key Companies

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Cargill Incorporated

Glanbia plc

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd

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