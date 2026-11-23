MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pendleton, SC, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Hartwell Country, the regional tourism office for Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, today highlighted free holiday activities taking place across Upstate South Carolina from late November through mid-December. The lineup includes tree lightings, Christmas parades in Anderson, Seneca, Clemson, Pickens, Easley, Pendleton, and Honea Path, a free Santa photo night, and a downtown holiday light show, giving families a full season of holiday traditions without an admission price.







City of Anderson Tree Lighting

"The holidays in Lake Hartwell Country are built around small-town traditions that anyone can join," said Les McCall, Executive Director at Lake Hartwell Country. "From tree lightings to parades to light displays, there is a free way to celebrate in nearly every town in the region."

Free Holiday Events in Anderson County

. Pendleton Christmas Tree Lighting and Christkindlmarkt (Nov. 27): The tree lighting on the Village Green opens the holiday season in Pendleton and launches the Christkindlmarkt, an outdoor European-style market with gifts and seasonal treats that runs for three weekends.

. Anderson County Tree Lighting (Dec. 4, 6 p.m.): The ceremony takes place at Courthouse Plaza, 100 S. Main Street in Anderson.

. Anderson Christmas Parade (Dec. 6, 3 p.m.): The City of Anderson parade travels down Main Street and is free and open to the public.

. Pendleton Christmas Parade (Dec. 6): Pendleton's parade follows the first weekend of the Christkindlmarkt.

. Free Santa Night in the Park (Dec. 12, 5 to 7 p.m.): Carolina Wren Park offers free photos with Santa, with the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who, and Buddy the Elf appearing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Photos are first come, first served, and families bring their own camera or phone.

. Downtown Anderson Carolers and Lights: Carolers perform downtown on Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. throughout December, and more than 100,000 lights decorate Main Street, extending to Linley Park and Cater's Lake.

. Honea Path Christmas Parade (Dec. 10, 5 p.m.): The Thursday evening parade brings holiday floats to downtown Honea Path.

Free Holiday Events in Oconee County

. Seneca Magic of Christmas Parade (Nov. 30, 6 p.m.): Floats and music fill downtown Seneca to kick off the season.

. The Magical Musical Holiday Light Show (begins Nov. 30): Lights in downtown Seneca are synchronized to holiday music at Norton Thompson Park, where visitors can walk the streets or listen from their cars. The show has been free to attend in previous seasons.

. Walhalla Tree Lighting (Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m.): Walhalla, the Oconee County seat, kicks off a busy holiday weekend with a public Christmas tree lighting.

. Walhalla Christmas Parade (Dec. 5, 5 p.m.): Walhalla's Christmas parade will celebrate“Christmas Traditions Through the Decades,” spotlighting holiday activities from years past.

Free Holiday Events in Pickens County

. Clemson Christmas Parade (Dec. 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m.): The City of Clemson's 33rd annual parade brings holiday floats through the college town.

. Pickens: An Appalachian Christmas (Dec. 4, 7 p.m.): This themed parade on Main Street in downtown Pickens celebrates mountain traditions and music.

. Easley Christmas Parade of Lights (Dec. 12, 6 p.m.): The lighted parade travels through downtown Easley, with a backup date of Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

Frequently Asked Questions About Free Holiday Events in Upstate South Carolina

What free holiday events are happening in Upstate South Carolina in 2026?

Free events in Lake Hartwell Country include Christmas parades in Seneca on Nov. 30, Clemson on Dec. 3, Pickens on Dec. 4, Anderson on Dec. 6, Honea Path on Dec. 10, and Easley on Dec. 12. Tree lightings, a free Santa photo night in Anderson, and a downtown holiday light show in Seneca are also available.

When is the Anderson, SC Christmas parade in 2026?

The City of Anderson Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. on Main Street. The parade is free and open to the public.

When is the Clemson, SC Christmas parade in 2026?

The City of Clemson's 33rd annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Where can free holiday lights be seen near Lake Hartwell?

The Magical Musical Holiday Light Show in downtown Seneca begins Nov. 30 and has been free in previous seasons. Downtown Anderson also displays more than 100,000 lights along Main Street through December.

Are there low-cost holiday activities in Lake Hartwell Country?

Ice in the Park at Carolina Wren Park in downtown Anderson runs Nov. 30 through Jan. 3 and costs $5 for ages 6 and up, including skate rental. Children age 5 and under skate free.

More holiday ideas across Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties are available at .







Easley Light Show

About Lake Hartwell Country

Lake Hartwell Country is one of 11 regional tourism offices in the state of South Carolina. These offices are called SCATR, or the South Carolina Association of Tourism Regions. Why are we called Lake Hartwell Country? We cover Anderson, Oconee, and Pickens counties, and Lake Hartwell touches all three of these counties. Lake Hartwell is also a major draw for tourism to the area, bringing in millions of visitors every year. In addition to tourism promotion, we also strive to preserve the history and culture of our region. Our Visitor Center is located on the historic Village Green in downtown Pendleton, SC. We also house one of the largest archive collections of local, historical artifacts, which can be found just down the street at the Bart Garrison Agricultural Museum of South Carolina. Additionally, we have an extensive genealogy library that is open to the public with information about the families who once lived in our region. Stop by to say hello!

Press Inquiries

Les McCall

les [at] lakehartwellcountry.com

(864) 646-3782



120 History Lane

Pendleton, SC 29670