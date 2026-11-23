MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's allegation that MPs are being offered up to Rs 150 crore to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Monday mocked the former for making frivolous claims, adding that his statements entertain people and help them relieve their daily stress.

Dubey, speaking to IANS, referred to Raut as the 'uncle from Hastinapur' and questioned his allegations against the BJP and NDA government.

"The uncle from Hastinapur first made an allegation of Rs 50 crore in 2022. Now, in 2026, the uncle from Hastinapur is alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government are buying MPs for the Delimitation Bill by offering them Rs 150 crore," Dubey said.

"Just like the entertaining stories we used to hear as children, which were enjoyable and amusing, the uncle's statements entertain the country and help relieve the day's stress," he added.

Raut on Sunday alleged that the BJP was offering Rs 150 crore to MPs in exchange for their support for the proposed Delimitation Bill.

He also claimed that the Union government was delaying the Parliament session because it did not currently have the support of 40-50 MPs required to pass the legislation. He alleged that the government was pressuring political parties and attempting to buy lawmakers to secure the necessary numbers.

Addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further alleged that a Maharashtra minister had taken responsibility for executing the BJP's plan and had promised to arrange funds for the purpose.

Raut claimed that MPs who broke away from their respective parties to support the Delimitation Bill would receive Rs 150 crore each and would not face disqualification.

He also accused the BJP of disregarding the interests of the country, the Constitution and Parliament, alleging that the government was deliberately delaying the parliamentary session.

Earlier, in April, a Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced by the Modi government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the accompanying Delimitation Bill, proposed significant changes, including increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members.