MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 23 (IANS) Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered six senior Awami League leaders, including Praesidium Member Amir Hossain Amu, to be sent to prison in connection with a case linked to the July 2024 protests.

The tribunal also directed authorities to publish notices in two national dailies, asking Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam to appear before it in connection with the same case.

The orders were issued on Sunday by a three-member panel of the ICT headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.

The other accused in the case included former Shipping Minister Shajahan Khan, former Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Faruk Khan, former Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, former advisor to ousted P Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on power, energy and mineral resources Taufiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and former minister Dipu Moni, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that five of the accused were brought before the tribunal on Sunday morning, while Faruk Khan could not be produced due to illness.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of an escalating crackdown on Awami League leaders and activists that began during the period of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the now-ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Last week, former Bangladesh education minister and senior Awami League leader Nurul Islam Nahid was arrested in connection with murder cases linked to the July 2024 protests, local media reported.

Uttara West Police Station Officer-in-Charge Khalid Mansur confirmed the arrest, saying Nahid was taken into custody during a raid at his residence in Dhaka's Uttara, where he lived with his family.

"There are multiple cases against him for murder during the anti-discrimination student movement. The legal issues against him are being examined and sorted out," Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the police official as saying.

Nahid, a former lawmaker from the Sylhet-6 constituency, is a member of the Awami League's advisory council.

He also served as Bangladesh's education minister for 10 years after the former Awami League government came to power following the 2008 parliamentary elections.

His arrest came a day after former minister, freedom fighter, and retired military officer Nazrul Islam Hiru was arrested by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) in Dhaka in connection with several cases registered against him after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August 2024.