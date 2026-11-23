MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the Waqf Revival Photo Museum, a women's prayer hall and a guest house at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the occasion of Waqf Day 2026.

Soon after arriving at Srinagar Airport, Rijiju visited the prominent shrine, where he inaugurated the three facilities in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi.

The Union Minister also inaugurated infrastructure and development facilities at the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology in Srinagar. He appreciated the work undertaken by the J&K Waqf Board under Andrabi's leadership.

During a meeting with Rijiju, Andrabi briefed him on the board's ongoing modernisation initiatives and discussed the implementation of the Waqf Amendments Bill 2025 and its expected benefits.

Rijiju said the amendments were aimed at improving transparency in the functioning of Waqf institutions. He described the J&K Waqf Board as the "best-performing Waqf Board in India" and assured it of full financial and administrative support from the Central Government.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Science and Technology during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. His itinerary includes visits to other development projects at various locations.

Earlier, Rijiju took to X to express his appreciation for Srinagar's hospitality and scenic beauty.

"Srinagar's warmth, beauty and hospitality make every visit truly special," he said, adding that he was looking forward to attending various events and interacting with people in the Union Territory.

Responding to media queries about Hajj pilgrims, Rijiju said the Central Government had increased the deputation of medical personnel in Saudi Arabia to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims, particularly amid rising temperatures.

He said the additional medical arrangements were intended to provide better assistance to Indian pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage.