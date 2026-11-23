MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, Nov 23 (IANS) Nepal and India on Monday signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering cooperation in multiple sectors, including forensic science, security, health, satellite communications, traditional medicine and urban development.

The agreements were signed during Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah's official visit to New Delhi, following delegation-level talks between Shah and his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the MoUs provides for academic and research collaboration between the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Nepal Police's Crime Investigation Department. Similarly, India's Rashtriya Raksha University and Nepal's National Police Academy signed another MoU.

The two countries also signed an MoU on capacity-building and training programmes for Nepali civil servants. The agreement involves India's National Centre for Good Governance, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Nepal's Administrative Staff College under the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration.

Other agreements cover cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, sustainable urban development, health and medicine, and livestock and fisheries development.

In addition, Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed an agreement to establish a satellite communication network for the utilisation of the South Asia Satellite.

Earlier, Shah and PM Modi jointly inaugurated a motorable bridge connecting Darchula in Nepal with Dharchula in India, as well as the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline project.

The two leaders also virtually laid the foundation stones for three projects: the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project, an integrated check post at Banbasa in India's Uttarakhand state, the Siliguri-Jhapa Petroleum pipeline, and a greenfield petroleum storage terminal in Jhapa, Nepal.

Meanwhile, the two Prime Ministers virtually flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new passenger train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in India's Uttar Pradesh state.

The 604-km rail service is expected to strengthen connectivity between the two important religious and cultural centres associated with the Ramayana tradition and promote religious tourism between the two countries.

The train will operate once a week in each direction, with regular passenger services scheduled to begin on November 28. It will take approximately 19 hours to cover the route.

The train will run via Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar, among other stations.

Earlier on Monday, the two Prime Ministers held bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

"The two leaders held comprehensive and productive discussions on the whole gamut of Nepal-India relations, focusing on expanding bilateral trade and investment, strengthening energy cooperation, enhancing connectivity and further deepening people-to-people ties," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The two sides also exchanged views on key areas of mutual interest and underscored their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Nepal and India."