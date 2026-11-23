

Hewlett Packard Q4 earnings on Monday and analysts expect revenue to rise 49% to $14.43 billion, which would be the highest pace of growth on record.

HPE stock hit an all-time high in early October, Retail sentiment for HPE flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' on Monday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) stock rose over 6% in overnight trading ahead of Monday as reports said server companies were demanding higher prices, indicating a bullish setup as the firm heads into its quarterly report.

Companies selling data center equipment such as Nvidia-powered AI servers are significantly raising prices to pass on soaring memory chip costs to customers, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

In some cases, the increase is as much as 45%, according to the FT report. Shares of peers Dell Technologies (DELL) shot up 8.3%, and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) gained 6.1%.

Hewlett Packard sells enterprise technology solutions, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and cloud services, and is seen as one of the beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom.

HPE stock hit an all-time high in early October, before it too got caught up in a broader selloff in AI-linked stocks.

HPE Results On Deck

Analysts expect HPE's fourth-quarter revenue to rise 49% to $14.43 billion – its highest growth rate on record – and adjusted profit to more than double to $1.29 per share, according to Koyfin.

Last week UBS lowered its price target on HPE to $52 from $66 and kept a 'Neutral' rating. However, the research firm said networking and server pricing are likely to drive upside in October.

Currently, 15 of 24 analysts rate the stock 'Buy' or higher and nine rate it 'Hold,' as per Koyfin. Their average price target of $70.58 implies a 73% upside from the stock's Friday closing price.

Dell is scheduled to report its results on Tuesday. Analysts expect its Q3 revenue to rise 11% to $27.0 billion and adjusted profit to increase 20% to $2.59 per share.

Retail View For HPE

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for HPE flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' on Monday, amid 'high' message volume.

“$HPQ bet the farm on this one. It's going back to $60 post earnings,” said a trader.

Another wrote:“$HPE seems like server booms can leave the thinnest margins in the room. Shipping boxes for a bubble is still shipping boxes. volume hides weak pricing power.”

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