Want thick, creamy curd at home without waiting overnight? This simple curd-setting trick can help you prepare fresh, delicious homemade yogurt in just one hour using everyday kitchen ingredients.

Curd is an essential part of an Indian meal. No matter how many curries you have, the meal feels incomplete without having at least one bite with curd at the end. That is why everyone makes curd at home daily. Setting curd at home normally takes five to six hours or overnight. Especially in winter or when the weather is cold, curd does not set properly and becomes watery. But with a small trick, milk can be turned into thick curd in just one hour. If you need curd urgently or forgot to set it, just use this simple technique. Let us see how...

Milk (Full cream milk is better) - 1 Litre

Curd for starter - 2 tablespoons

Method to make curd...

First, pour milk in a bowl and boil it well. After the milk boils, turn off the stove and let it cool for a while. The milk should not be too hot or completely cold. It should be lukewarm, so you can easily bear the heat when you dip your finger in it. This is the most crucial step for the curd to set properly. Now, add two tablespoons of curd to the lukewarm milk and whisk it well using a whisker or ladle. Stir it well for about two minutes so that the starter mixes evenly in the milk.

Cover the milk bowl with a lid. Now, take a pressure cooker, pour some water in it, and place the curd bowl inside. Now close the cooker lid and leave it on low flame for 12 to 15 minutes. Do not put the whistle on. The temperature inside the cooker quickly creates the required environment for the bacteria to grow. If you open the cooker lid after an hour, you will see the curd has turned into a solid block, like cheese. It also tastes delicious.

Some important tips:

Fridge trick: If you keep the curd directly in the fridge for 1 hour immediately after taking it out of the cooker, it will become even firmer, like hotel-style thick curd. If you use thick full cream milk instead of watery milk, the curd will come out very thick along with the cream. From now on, you don't have to worry about the delay in setting curd... just use this cooker trick. The curd made this way also tastes amazing.