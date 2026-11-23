Bisleri International has said its packaged drinking water is safe for consumption, a day after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved prosecution against the company over a water sample declared unsafe. The company has disputed the findings, saying further tests found bromate levels within the permitted limit. It has also said that it has not received any official notice from the regulator.

Meanwhile, FSSAI has widened its checks on packaged drinking water and is collecting samples from different brands. The move comes amid growing concern over water quality after the findings against Bisleri.

Why has FSSAI approved prosecution against Bisleri?

On Sunday, November 22, FSSAI said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator said a sample of packaged drinking water collected from the company's premises did not meet the prescribed limit for bromate, a chemical that can form during certain water treatment processes. The sample was declared unsafe under the food safety law.

Bisleri appealed against the initial findings. The sample was then sent to a referral food laboratory for further testing. According to FSSAI, the second laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The regulator said the laboratory findings showed violations relating to unsafe food. It has therefore approved the launch of prosecution against the company.

Bisleri says water sample was from September 2025 batch

In its statement on Monday, November 23, Bisleri said the case related to a batch made in September 2025 at its manufacturing plant in Goa. The company said this was one of 143 plants in its network.

According to Bisleri, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa plant on September 30, 2025. Initial tests found that five samples met all the required standards. However, the sixth sample recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, against the permitted limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

The company said it challenged the finding on November 22, 2025, following which the sample was sent to a referral laboratory.

Bisleri claimed that the referral laboratory found bromate levels within the permitted limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The company said the difference between the test results raised questions about the findings.

It then got the sample tested independently at another FSSAI-approved laboratory. According to Bisleri, this test also found bromate levels within the permitted limit.

The company said it submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026. It claimed that it received no further communication from the regulator after that and believed the matter had been closed.

Bisleri says it has not received an official notice

Bisleri said it had not received any notice from FSSAI by email or in hard copy. It also said it could not find the reported notice on the regulator's website.

The company said drinking water safety remained a priority and that it carried out more than 90 quality tests as part of its 10-step manufacturing process.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls," the company said.

It added that it would continue to cooperate with FSSAI and address the matter through the proper regulatory process.

However, the company's claims do not change the regulator's position that the sample was unsafe following its laboratory tests. The prosecution process has been sanctioned, while Bisleri continues to dispute the findings.

FSSAI widens checks to other packaged water brands

The action against Bisleri has also brought the wider packaged drinking water market under scrutiny.

FSSAI has started collecting random samples from different packaged water brands as part of an expanded inspection drive. The regulator is also expected to test more samples from Bisleri and other companies across the country.

Reports of the latest tests are awaited. These checks will help the regulator assess whether the products meet the required food safety standards.

FSSAI is also keeping a watch on companies using names and labels that look similar to those of established packaged water brands. It is expected to take action against businesses found using misleading or lookalike names and labels.

The expanded checks come as the regulator steps up action against food businesses over safety and labelling violations.

(With inputs from agencies)