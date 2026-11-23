MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Nov 23 (IANS) The Indian men's hockey team clinched the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Series 1-0 after completing an unbeaten three-match tour with a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the final encounter at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Sunday.

India finished the series with one victory and two draws, having opened their campaign with a 3-2 win on November 19 before playing out consecutive 2-2 stalemates in the remaining matches on November 21 and 22.

Captain Sanjay was India's standout performer across the series, finding the net in all three matches to finish as the team's leading goal scorer with three strikes.

In the series decider, New Zealand took an early lead through Dylan Thomas in the ninth minute, but India responded with two goals in quick succession. Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 16th minute to restore parity before Karthi Selvam scored a field goal two minutes later to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage.

However, the hosts fought back in the final quarter, with Benji Culhane finding the equaliser in the 55th minute. Neither side managed to find a winner thereafter as the contest ended in a draw, confirming India's series victory.

Earlier, India had edged New Zealand 3-2 in the opening match. After Jonty Elmes put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute, Uttam Singh equalised in the same minute. Shardanand Tiwari (38') and Sanjay (43') then scored to put India 3-1 ahead, before Sam Hiha pulled one back in the 55th minute.

The second match also ended 2-2, with Angad Bir Singh (35') and Sanjay (57') scoring for India after Dylan Thomas (25') and Sam Hiha (56') had given New Zealand the lead.

The series also marked 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring the legendary Major Dhyan Chand became the first Indian team to tour New Zealand.