MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There are broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijani and Italian companies in urban planning, sustainable architecture, transport infrastructure, the redevelopment of former industrial areas, and the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangezur, Head of the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning for Baku under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Read Gasimov said, Trend 's correspondent reports.He made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum in Baku on Monday.

Пфышьщмsaid that modern urban planning should not be limited to meeting the growing needs of the population and supporting economic development, but should also help create new economic opportunities, attract investment and increase employment.

"Urban planning should not only create conditions for economic growth, but also actively contribute to generating that growth," Gasimov noted.

According to him, the development of new transport links can unlock the potential of entire areas, while well-planned business centers can attract new companies and industries. The redevelopment of former industrial areas, in turn, creates opportunities for investment and new economic activity.

In this regard, Gasimov cited the Baku White City project as a successful example. He said that the former industrial area, once known as "Black City," is now being transformed into a modern urban district combining residential, commercial, and public spaces.

According to him, the project demonstrates how proper urban planning can unlock the economic potential of an entire area. The same approach is reflected extensively in Baku's 2040 Master Plan.

The department head also highlighted the importance of transport and mobility in modern urban planning. He stressed that urban development should not be based solely on widening roads and increasing the number of private cars. Instead, priority should be given to integrated public transport networks, connections between different modes of transport and pedestrian-friendly urban environments.

Gasimov noted that aligning transport infrastructure with land-use planning ensures easier access to workplaces, schools, services and recreational areas. This reduces travel times, boosts productivity and improves quality of life.

He said that modern urban planning is no longer limited to the construction of individual buildings and standalone infrastructure projects. It requires integrated, mixed-use developments, efficient engineering solutions and sustainable construction technologies.

Gasimov identified several promising areas for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijani and Italian companies.

"I see significant potential for cooperation between Azerbaijani and Italian companies in the redevelopment of former industrial areas, sustainable architecture, transit-oriented urban development, construction technologies and the creation of new urban centers," he emphasized.

In his view, this cooperation should go beyond the implementation of individual construction projects and also involve attracting investment, technologies and professional expertise to long-term urban development initiatives.

The department head also stressed the important role of preserving historical and architectural heritage in urban development. He said that properly managed heritage can become a source of economic and cultural value.

"This is particularly relevant for Baku, which has a distinctive architectural character and a rich historical identity. As we develop new districts and modernize infrastructure, we remain equally committed to preserving the features that make our city unique," Gasimov noted.

He highlighted the importance of Italy's internationally recognized expertise in architecture, engineering, construction, industrial design and urban regeneration for Azerbaijan.

"What particularly interests me about Italy's experience is its ability to combine innovation with respect for historical heritage and national identity," he said.

Gasimov identified the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangezur as another important area for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. He noted that, under the Great Return State Program, Azerbaijan is rebuilding its cities and villages, developing modern infrastructure and working to establish a sustainable regional economy.

"These projects are being implemented with particular attention to the use of smart technologies. At the same time, improved transport links can strengthen the integration of these areas into broader regional and international economic networks," Gasimov emphasized.

According to him, the reconstruction and infrastructure projects underway in Karabakh and East Zangazur demonstrate how transport connectivity can drive economic recovery and long-term regional development.

Gasimov said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in the country reflects the strategic importance attached to this sector. He noted that expanding cooperation with Italy could contribute to creating a modern, sustainable, and economically competitive urban environment in Azerbaijan.