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Initial Purdex Drilling Complete: Four diamond drill holes totalling 1,718.5 metres completed on the Purdex Zone at the 100%-owned High Lake Gold Property.

Targeted Infill Drilling: Fanned drill holes collared from a single pad tested a priority trend within the Purdex Zone where previous drilling reported both high-grade and low-grade gold intercepts. Core Logging & Assays Underway: Detailed geological logging, core cutting, and sampling are advancing, with assay results to be reported following receipt and QA/QC verification.

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Metals Corp. (“ Total Metals” or the“ Company”) ( TSX-V: TT ) ( OTCQB: TTTMF ) ( FSE: O4N ) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 diamond drilling program on the Purdex Zone at the Company's 100%-owned High Lake Gold Property (the“Project” or“High Lake”), located in Northwestern Ontario adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway near the Ontario-Manitoba border, previously announced on October 19, 2026. A total of 1,718.5 metres was completed across four diamond drill holes (HL-26-082 through HL-26-085) designed to infill a key portion of the Purdex Zone that had previously returned both high-grade and low-grade gold intercepts. “Completing this 1,718.5-metre infill drill campaign at the Purdex Zone is an important technical step in advancing High Lake. By systematically testing a section of the deposit where historic and recent drilling recorded both high-grade and lower-grade gold intervals, these four fanned holes provide key structural and lithological pierce points needed to refine our three-dimensional mineralization model and evaluate short-range grade continuity. Core logging and sampling are progressing well, and we look forward to sharing assay results once laboratory analysis and QA/QC review are complete,” commented Total Metals Executive Chairman Michael Dehn.



Figure 1. Satellite image of the Purdex Zone area at the High Lake Gold Property showing the collar location and traces of the 2026 infill diamond drill holes (HL-26-082 to HL-26-085). 2026 Purdex Drilling Program Summary Located within the Lake of the Woods greenstone belt of Northwestern Ontario, the High Lake property contains several highly prospective gold and copper occurrences highlighted by the Purdex Zone which hosts a current gold resource. Gold mineralization at the Purdex Zone occurs within stacked quartz-vein and altered shear structures located near lithological contacts between quartz porphyry intrusive and mafic volcanic rocks. Previous drilling within the targeted sub-vertical trend with the Purdex zone returned such exceptional high-grade results over thick intervals -locally containing visible gold-as well as lower-grade intervals within adjacent or nearby pierce points. The 2026 Purdex diamond drilling program was specifically designed as a targeted infill campaign within this domain in order to better understand geometry and geological controls. All four drill holes-HL-26-082, HL-26-083, HL-26-084, and HL-26-085-were collared from a single permitted surface drill pad to minimize surface disturbance. Individual hole lengths ranged from 416.5 metres to 456.0 metres for a cumulative program total of 1,718.5 metres. Drill hole collar details and orientations are summarized in Table 1. Table 1. Collar locations, orientations, and drill hole lengths for the 2026 Purdex Zone diamond drilling program at the High Lake Gold Property.

Hole ID Easting (X)

(m) Northing (Y)

(m) Elevation (Z)

(m ASL) Collar Azimuth

(°) Collar Dip

(°) Length

(m) HL-26-082 350262 5509154 357 213.0 -49.0 416.5 HL-26-083 350262 5509154 357 220.0 -48.0 423.0 HL-26-084 350262 5509154 357 217.0 -46.0 423.0 HL-26-085 350262 5509154 357 218.5 -44.6 456.0 Total Metres 1,718.5

Coordinate datum: UTM NAD83, Zone 15 North. Collar coordinates are reported as Easting (X), Northing (Y), and Elevation above sea level (Z) in metres.









Figure 2. Sectional 3D view of the Purdex Zone looking east at the High Lake Gold Property showing the location and trajectory of the 2026 infill diamond drill holes relative to vein zone structures.









Figure 3. Vertical Longitudinal Section of the lower portion of the Purdex Zone at the High Lake Gold Property showing the pierce-points of the 2026 infill diamond drill holes relative to core length assay intercepts by the previous operator for the targeted area.

All drill holes successfully intersected the targeted structures with drill-side quick logs noting significant quartz veining with local sulphide mineralization associated with targets. Detailed core logging is underway to better characterize veining and mineralization. The drilling was completed until the date of expiry of the current advanced exploration drilling permit, limiting the number of metres that could be completed. New permits have been submitted and are currently in the permit review and approval process with the Ontario Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Ongoing Work and Next Steps

Following completion of diamond drilling on the Purdex Zone, the anticipated near-term technical workflow for the High Lake Gold Property includes:



Complete detailed core logging, core cutting, and sample dispatch from drill holes HL-26-082 through HL-26-085 for gold fire assay and multi-element geochemical analysis.

Integrate new logging and assay data into the three-dimensional Purdex Zone geological model to assess grade continuity and refine follow-up drill targets. Completion of property-wide target ranking based on 2026 compilation, field and drilling results to develop a comprehensive exploration plan for 2027.



Cautionary Note on Historical Information

With respect to historical and previous operators' drilling and exploration work referenced in this news release, the Company's review of the historical records and technical information reasonably substantiates the validity of the information presented; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of all historical data, including the procedures used by previous operators for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating historical results.

High Lake Gold Project

Total Metals owns a 100% interest in the High Lake and West Hawk Lake Project covering 958 hectares across two gold properties situated along the Trans-Canada Highway straddling the Ontario-Manitoba border west of Kenora, Ontario. Hosted within the Archean Lake of the Woods greenstone belt, the High Lake Property contains multiple gold occurrences, led by the Purdex Zone, which serves as a primary focus for infill and expansion exploration.

Qualified Person

Robert Penczak, M.Sc., P.Geo (Ontario), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release.

About Total Metals Corp.

Total Metals owns 100% of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake Project covering 958 hectares in two gold properties located along the Trans-Canada Highway straddling the Manitoba / Ontario border. The Purdex Zone on the High Lake property has significant exploration potential and will be the primary target for initial exploration and potential future mining activities. The West Hawk Lake property is comprised of a single mineral lease, located within southeastern Manitoba. The Company has an option on the Menary gold property, strategically located in the Kenora Mining Division of Ontario, sharing a common southern boundary with the Rainy River claims being acquired by Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur") following its ~US$7 billion acquisition of New Gold Inc. The most recent addition to the Company is the Pick Lake property, consisting of 75 claims and a mining lease covering over 5,260 hectares, accessible via a road connected to the Trans-Canada Highway to the south. The Pick Lake critical minerals deposit has an average strike length of approximately 250m and a depth extension tested between 300 to 1200m. The Electrolode Project is targeting high-potential critical mineral plus gold resources and targets in three favorable geologic trends, located near major mines in the Red Lake Gold camp and is strategically located between Kinross Gold's Great Bear Project and First Mining Gold's Springpole Project.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in its policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Tyler Thorburn

Investor Relations

...

(416) 873-7662

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes“forward-looking information” that is subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





