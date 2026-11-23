- Jane DeMarinesMD, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jane DeMarines, Founder and Executive Director of Climate Diet, Brings More Than 45 Years of Communications, Public Affairs, and Nonprofit Leadership to Science-Based Climate EducationBethesda, Maryland – Jane DeMarines is an environmental advocate, nonprofit executive, and communications professional whose career spans more than 45 years across environmental education, public affairs, nonprofit leadership, government communications, housing, finance, and community development. She serves as Executive Director of Climate Diet, a nonprofit organization she founded to educate the public about the relationship between food choices, animal agriculture, and climate change. Through podcasts, newsletters, school partnerships, and the Climate Warriors college program, Jane promotes practical, science-based approaches to reducing the environmental impact of what people eat. Her work has been recognized through professional awards and her selection as an Influential Women 2026 honoree.Jane's path to environmental leadership was shaped by decades of experience in both the public and nonprofit sectors. She earned a Bachelor of Science in English and Mass Communications from Towson University and completed coursework toward a Master of Business Administration at the University of Maryland. She spent approximately a decade in federal government service with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security, specializing in communications, reporting, public affairs, and program evaluation. Before founding Climate Diet, she held leadership positions in nonprofit organizations focused on community development and financial education. Today, her expertise includes nonprofit management, strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, public policy, coalition building, program development, and environmental education. She also holds a Tree Identification Certification and speaks Spanish.When reflecting on her achievements, Jane credits hard work, meaningful relationships, and a steady commitment to learning from others. Throughout her career, she has made a point of connecting with leaders, volunteering with professional organizations, and taking part in groups such as the Maryland Association of Nonprofits. Those experiences have given her education, mentorship, and peer support, along with the chance to collaborate with people who successfully built organizations before her. She is also a member of the Influential Women Network, Women in Housing & Finance, and Climate Diet.For young women entering her field, Jane recommends investing in education and pursuing as many internships as possible to gain hands-on experience. She encourages them to build relationships with professionals who can mentor and support their careers and to join organizations that offer networking and learning opportunities. She also urges newcomers to volunteer, building practical skills, and to create a portfolio of work, whether published articles, projects, or other accomplishments, so they can show their abilities beyond a résumé. Strong preparation, ongoing learning, and professional connections, she notes, are invaluable for long-term success.Jane is candid about the obstacles facing climate educators. One of the greatest is communicating the importance of reducing meat consumption without creating misunderstandings about Climate Diet's mission, which centers on encouraging more sustainable eating habits. Misinformation and well-funded industry disinformation campaigns often make public education difficult, and securing funding and expanding media coverage remain ongoing hurdles. At the same time, she sees significant opportunity as climate change becomes more visible through record-breaking heat and extreme weather events. These realities are motivating more people, especially younger generations, to explore practical solutions. Growing interest in plant-forward diets and educational initiatives, including college engagement programs, offers a meaningful opening for long-term behavioral change.Her work is grounded in high ethical standards, diligence, and a desire to contribute to her community. Jane values supporting others, encouraging collaboration, and creating opportunities for people to learn and grow. On a personal level, she places importance on giving back, strengthening family and community ties, and keeping a healthy balance by making time to enjoy life while pursuing work that benefits society and the environment.That commitment extends well beyond Climate Diet. Jane has volunteered with the Glen Echo Heights Citizens Association and its Trees Committee, and her volunteer work with the Montgomery County Council helped secure county-funded sustainability initiatives, including the Rainscapes pilot program and community tree planting projects. She also volunteers with professional organizations to advance nonprofit leadership and environmental education, and she develops educational outreach programs that promote sustainable food choices in schools and colleges.Across public service, nonprofit leadership, and grassroots conservation, Jane has shown how clear communication and steady relationship building can turn complex environmental issues into everyday choices. Through Climate Diet and her many years of community service, Jane DeMarines continues to help families, students, and neighbors understand that thoughtful decisions at the table can contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future.Learn More about Jane DeMarines:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Features Jane DeMarines: Connecting Food Choices, Climate Action, and Public Education News Provided By Influential Women November 23, 2026, 09:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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